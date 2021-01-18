What’s on this weekend in the Cotswolds

Although we can’t go out much right now, we’ve gathered some great things that you can do either from home or close by in the Cotswolds

• Explore the great outdoors with a walk

We are required to follow government guidance on travel, but a nearby walk is certainly something that we can keep on our to-do list during lockdown.

We’ve gathered 14 of the best country walks that show off the beauty of the Cotswolds. Click here to read the roundup.

• Take a Gloucestershire emoji quiz

Take our quiz and see if you can decipher the Gloucestershire place, town or village name from the emojis.

Click here to try it for yourself and let us know how you do!

• Watch some nostalgic old videos of the Cotswolds

We’ve gathered some beautiful old archive footage of the Cotswolds in times gone by. From the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1940 to the making of the model village in Bourton-on-the-Water in the 30s, these videos are equal parts fascinating and nostalgic.

Click here for our roundup of 13 vintage videos of the Cotswolds.

• Check out some beautiful Cotswold cottages

These 30 cottages in the Cotswolds are beautiful examples of the traditional, honey-coloured homes that are ubiquitous in the Cotswolds.

But beware, you’ll want one for yourself after looking through our list.

• Read some spooky history

The Cotswolds has so much history and so many stories to tell. One such story surrounds the village of Prestbury, reportedly one of the most haunted villages in the country.

We’ve got a walk through Prestbury with some spooky stories to read along the way. Click here if you dare.

We update 5 things to do in the Cotswolds at the weekend every week. If you are in need of inspiration, bookmark this page for events, and please get in touch - on social media or email samuel.mathewson@archant.co.uk - if you have future events that you would like us to include.

