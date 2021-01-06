The benefits of later living apartments

'Our assured tenancies provide peace of mind and flexibility.' Picture: Steepleton

Escape to the Cotswolds, move closer to loved ones and rediscover your passions by joining an independent living community.

Mike Gill from Lifestory’s Steepleton in Tetbury shares how their independent, later living apartments can benefit you.

1. Independent living for people over 60

Our later living apartments offer you the freedom to downsize, move closer to loved ones and join a community of like-minded people. Set in the stunning Cotswolds countryside, you can enjoy living life on your terms, exploring the beautiful region and rediscovering long-lost passions.

Pets are welcome. There are a range of one and two-bedroom apartments available and there is even a guest suite for family and friends.

2. Award-winning apartments designed to enhance wellbeing

The apartments were designed by award-winning architects, Proctor and Matthews to enhance wellbeing. Each apartment is equipped with integrated appliances, an entry-level shower or bath for easy mobility, open-plan living spaces and its own private balcony or terraced area.

The one or two-bedroom homes are spread across six buildings, each connected by beautiful garden walkways. With a secure apartment and our on-site team, you have the freedom and peace of mind to lock up and leave whenever you wish to explore the Cotswolds and beyond.

3. Apartments are available to rent or buy

Our assured tenancies provide peace of mind and flexibility – you can stay at Steepleton as long as you wish. This makes the moving process much less stressful and allows you to plan for changing circumstances.

There is the option to purchase an apartment at Steepleton. With the addition of our Choice to Buy approach, you can initially rent the apartment and if you then choose to buy your apartment within the first nine months of moving in, we will refund any rental fees paid during that time. Homeowners also have no exit fees at Steepleton.

4. Excellent on-site facilities

Homeowners and Lifestory members can enjoy dining at our on-site restaurant, Steepleton Kitchen, run by BBC MasterChef: The Professionals semi-finalist, Nick Collins. Sample locally-sourced produce and catch up with neighbours and loved ones over coffee.

Relax in a herbal sauna or unwind in the salt-inhalation room at our indoor Wellness Spa that overlooks the aquaculture garden and swimming pond. Curl up with a good book in the lounge and snug, in front of a roaring fire. It’s the ideal place to while away time on a cold evening.

Our state-of-the-art equipment and variety of exercise classes will help you stay fit and healthy.

Steepleton later living apartments

Our dedicated team of lifehosts and the general manager put their all into the community, to ensure you have everything you need, to spend your days as you want.

The Steepleton community was created by Pegasus whose aim is to redefine independent, later living through the creation of exceptional apartments, designed to enrich homeowners’ lives and wellbeing.

Visit lifestory.group/pegasus/our-developments/steepleton-tetbury for more information.

Call 01666 848219 or email steepleton@lifestory.group to arrange a viewing.

For news and updates follow them on Facebook at pegasusuk.