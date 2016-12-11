School holiday activities: Creepy and Crawly at Taurus Crafts

Keep the little ones entertained this February half-term at Taurus Crafts, near Lydney Archant

Keep the kids entertained this February half-term! From February 11–26, Taurus Crafts will host hands-on activities with nature’s creepy crawlies and an insect theme to many of the sessions

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This February Taurus Crafts hands-on activities take on a creepy and crawly nature with an insect theme to many of the sessions. With kooky caterpillar stories, wire Insects, pom-pom bugs, doodlebug rocks, chocolate bugs and real live spiders, stick insects and millipedes. There are also some of the centres more traditional activities on offer including pottery painting, pottery throwing on a wheel, finger knitting and stone carving.

The live insect handling will be conducted by experienced professionals to ensure no bugs get stressed out or tired. There will be an informative display and plenty of opportunity to find out more about these fascinating mini beasts. Check out Taurus Crafts’ website or join their mailing list to get a full list of the activities on offer from 11-26th February.

Taurus Crafts is a vibrant visitor centre where kids can get creative. Based near Lydney in the Forest of Dean Taurus Crafts is a home to local crafts, cafe, gifts, events, markets and art exhibitions and provides visitors a chance to meet the makers in their craft units and shop for distinctive gifts from the artisan businesses on site.

Visiting Taurus Crafts couldn’t be easier – located near Lydney on the A48 with a free, large, accessible car park. For individual events and opening times visit www.tauruscrafts.co.uk

Activities List:

King Arthur & The Kooky Caterpillar. Watch an amazing puppet show with BBC ventriloquist Leesa Cartwright. Make your own Kooky Caterpillar puppet and perform your own puppet show. £2.00, (1hr show), age 2+ 10.30, 11.30, 1.45. 13th,18th, 20th & 25th Feb.

Throw Your Own Pot with a Taurus Crafts’ potter & take away an unfired pot. £8.00, (20min approx), all ages, 11.00-1.00 + 2.00-4.00, 11th, 18th, 25th Feb.

Stone Carving with Cats Eye Carving. £5.00 to have a go (20min), £20.00 to carve a design on a 4” square piece of stone to take home (45min), age 5+ 10.30-4.30. 13th,16th, 20th & 23rd Feb.

Finger Knitting with Silk Road Bazaar. Learn this innovative technique to create your own necklace. £15, (1hr), adults & children aged 7+. 11.00-4.00, 11th-26th Feb.

Arnie Kazzam. Laughter & magic show. £2 per child £1 per adult, (40min), all ages. 12-12.40 & 2.00-2.40. 15th Feb.

Beaded Wire Insects with Balm Jewellery. Make a beaded wire insect or jewellery with new & up-cycled beads. £3.50 (20 min approx), all ages, 11.00-4.00, 11th & 19th Feb.

Pom-Pom Creepy Crawlies with Mad Dog Designs. Create pom-pom creepy crawlies with yarn, Free (20min approx) all ages, 11.00-1.00 & 2.00-4.00, 13th, 18th, 22nd & 26th Feb.

Doodlebug Rocks! by Nicole Iredale Designs. Create fun decorative stones using unique and colourful insect artwork. £4. (30min-1hr), age 4 +, 11.00-1.00 & 2.00-4.00, 14th, 15th & 21st Feb.

Paint Your Own Pot. Paint pottery items & have them glazed and fired. From £6, (20min approx), all ages, 11.00-1.00 & 2.00-4.00, 12th, 16th, 17th, 19th, 23rd, 24th, 26th Feb.

Spiders, Scales & Snails. Come and meet tarantulas, stick insects, millipedes, giant snails + more. £3, (stay as long as you need), all ages, 1.00-3.00, 12th, 17th & 24th Feb.

Paint a Colourful Chocolate Bug with The Chocolate Bar, £5/person (20min approx), all ages, 11.00-1.00 & 2.00-4.00, 13th,15th,16th,17th, 22nd,23rd & 24th Feb.

Free Bug Trail. Hidden around Taurus Crafts are images and facts about insects. See if you can find and match the images of ten insects with the interesting fact. Trail sheets are in the Gift Shop. Hand in your finished trail sheet to enter the prize draw. Free, 11th - 26th Feb