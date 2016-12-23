Snowdrops in the Cotswolds: 9 of the most magical places to go

These little hoods of white gold signify the beginning of spring and life (c) Donald Morgan / thinkstockphotos DonaldMorgan

Snowdrops bring great joy in the early months of the year, signifying the warmer weather ahead. We pick 9 of the most magical places to explore these beautiful flowers

1. Colesbourne Park

Nestled between Cirencester and Cheltenham in the Churn Valley, ‘England’s Greatest Snowdrop Garden’ offers an impressive collection exceeding 200 cultivars. Colesbourne Park’s Snowdrop weekends will be taking place every weekend in February and on March 4 and 5.

2. Rodmarton Manor

With an eight acre stretch of picturesque gardens to explore, you’ll find over 150 variations of snowdrops – some with markings, some rare, and even yellow and green markings – at Rodmarton Manor. Visitors are invited to enjoy the snowdrops and gardens on February 5, 12, 16 and 19 from 1.30pm onwards.

3. Painswick Rococo Garden

The snowdrop collection at Rococo Garden in Painswick is one of England’s largest naturalistic plantings and is famous throughout Gloucestershire for its beauty at this time of year. The magnificent display can be admired throughout February.

4. Batsford Arboretum

Follow a spot of delicious afternoon tea in the Garden Terrace with a gentle stroll among the beautiful drifts of snowdrops that have begun to fill Batsford Arboretum. The Arboretum and Garden Centre are open 9am-5pm Monday to Friday, and 10am-5pm every Sunday.

5. Cerney Gardens

This hidden Cotswold gem is a spectacular location to catch a glimpse of these beautiful seasonal flowers in the grounds of Cerney House. The gardens will be open daily from Wednesday February 1, where you can enjoy the stunning sight of snowdrops dotting the woodland.

6. Kempsford Manor, near Fairford

Sitting on the edge of the Cotswolds, a short drive from Swindon and Cirencester, lies the beautifully grand Kempsford Manor and its surrounding manicured gardens. Seize the opportunity to visit during a weekend in February, from 2pm onwards, where a glorious display of snowdrops will line the former canal walk. Entrance is £4 and children can visit for free.

7. Newark Park

Don your walking boots and get your camera ready as Newark Park boasts carpets of stunning snowdrops just waiting to be explored. The House and Garden will open for the snowdrop weekend from February 4 with admission at £22.50 for families. Estate walks are currently open as normal.

8. Waterperry Gardens

For a truly magical experience, make sure to pay a visit to Waterperry Gardens, just a stone’s throw from Oxford and its neighbouring towns and villages. On the weekends of February 18, 19 and 25, 26, there will be guided tours to see over 60 wonderful snowdrop varieties blanketing the ornamental gardens.

9. Cotswold Farm, near Cirencester

Beginning its collection in 1930, today visitors can now expect to enjoy the view of 62 different varieties of snowdrops at Cotswold Farm. Peeking from the bordered gardens and in swathes along the woodland paths, this family home and its gorgeous, manicured gardens are a must see at the beginning of spring. Cotswold Farm opens its doors on February 11, 12, 13, 20 and 27 from 11am.

