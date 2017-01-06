Justin Urquhart Stewart to talk at Cheltenham College

Justin Urquhart Stewart Archant

In association with Piercefield Oliver, investment and media personality, Justin Urquhart Stewart will give a talk to Cheltenham College students on the importance of financial planning alongside touching on current issues in the industry

One of the best known names in investment management and media personality, Justin Urquhart Stewart, in association with financial planning company Piercefield Oliver, will visit Cheltenham College on Friday January 27 to talk to Sixth Form students about the importance of financial planning, as well as touching on the world economy and issues for 2017 such as BREXIT and Trump.

Justin, who won the ‘Best Industry Commentator’ from the City of London Wealth Management Awards, and who is a frequent commentator on television and radio, said: “Despite many efforts for attaining higher educational standards to prepare young people for a dynamic career, many let teenagers wallow in financial ignorance. This is irresponsible of us, and must be addressed. Failure to do so will hamper not just their future but that of our economy as well.”

Perhaps most famous for its broad academic curriculum, College offers inspiring teaching, demanding skills and nurturing the talents of pupils well advance of their years, developing well-rounded individuals, with the qualities of tolerance, understanding, compassion and commitment. Combine these talents with an intellectual appetite and genuine personal enquiry, and every pupil has limitless opportunities for success and preparation in life beyond school.

Head of Economics and Business at Cheltenham College, Dr Graham Mallard said: “It is a great pleasure to be able to welcome Justin to the College, when he will be speaking to Lower Sixth Business students about the world economy Business and financial education, essential for preparing students for their lives after Sixth Form, and is increasingly a central element of the curriculum at College. Economics and Business are offered as academic subjects at A level; we have recently launched our exciting and very popular Mini MBA Lower Sixth elective; there is an extensive programme of talks and workshops by outside speakers, open to all students; and personal finance sessions are provided within the wellbeing programmes for each year group.”

Justin Urquhart Stewart has worked alongside the expert team at Piercefield Oliver for many years both in a personal capacity and with his team at Seven Investment Management. Piercefield Oliver predominantly work with individuals and families to help them navigate through life changes such as divorce, retirement and long term care. This is not only for their future financial wellbeing but also to safeguard their finances for their long-term security. With a family feel to the business, clients are made to feel like partners in financial planning rather than being advised. The team makes it their priority to explain everything in a clear and transparent way, with the sole aim to give them total peace of mind over their financial future and confidence to get on with life.

The talk will take place from 11am-12pm on January 27 at Cheltenham College, Bath Road, GL53 7LD.