Jazz icons to perform at Cheltenham charity event

09:35 11 January 2017

The event will include a special performance from jazz royalty Jacqui Dankworth and Charlie Wood

Two of the most celebrated names in jazz, Jacqui Dankworth and Charlie will perform at a charity event at The Barn at Upcote, Withington on Sunday February 5

Two of the most celebrated names in Jazz, Jacqui Dankworth and Charlie Wood, will perform in a stunning new venue, The Barn at Upcote, this February, with proceeds going to support CalAid’s work with refugees across Europe. In addition, the evening will include a charity auction, hosted by local auctioneers Tayler & Fletcher, with prizes including recording with Grammy-winning producers, 3 Nights in an exclusive Safari Lodge in Kenya, and hosting a private party with the Tally Ho!

With the terrible humanitarian impact of the refugee crisis in Europe, this winter CalAid is continuing it’s important work in France, Greece and Syria, setting up camps with MSF (Medecins Sans Frontieres), building shelters and schools, organising programs for the children needing medical attention, supporting and distributing clothing and baby kits.

On Sunday February 5, from 5pm, there is an opportunity to support this incredible grassroots organisation in Gloucestershire. The Barn at Upcote, a beautiful new venue in Withington, will host a star-studded evening in association with Brissett Music, with all proceeds going to CalAid. Two celebrated jazz performers are donating their talents to this deserving cause by giving an exclusive intimate performance: Jacqui Dankworth, who was described by Clive Davis in the Sunday Times as “one of our finest singers, regardless of category”; and Charlie Wood, who was called “the essence of soul and blues” by Paloma Faith.

Speaking about the event Jacqui and Charlie explained, “We’re honored and happy to be helping CalAid to fund the urgent, vital assistance they’re providing for refugees. Please come out and show your support. Looking forward to meeting you there and sharing an evening of music, friendship and hope.”

The evening will also include an Auction, hosted by local auctioneers Tayler & Fletcher, with an incredible selection of prizes on offer including a private party with the Tally Ho, a family trip on an exclusive Aardvark Safari to Borana Lodge and recording your own single with Grammy award winning producers, in one of the most exclusive residential recording studios in the world in Thailand. All these and more are prizes up for

grabs in this stunning auction which also includes auction lots from, Universal Records, Sky Arts & Curious Arts Festival,Three Choirs Vineyard and Titch Tetley photography.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £3 for children and can be purchased here.

