6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Cotswold Life today click here

Emma Samms: When help is always at hand

12:07 23 January 2017

Illustration by Emma Samms

Illustration by Emma Samms

Emma Samms

‘The good and heroic people inevitably run towards an incident when everyone else is running away’

“Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping”. These are the words that American children’s television host Fred Rogers tells children to think of when they see scary things in the news. Those are some very comforting words. They acknowledge that something scary has happened but they focus attention on the positive, the good and heroic people that inevitably run towards an incident when everyone else is running away, people who selflessly put their own safety at risk to offer help and comfort.

I think most of us would agree that 2016 was, at the very least, an interesting year. We’d all be rather pleased for the year ahead to proceed without anything scary happening. No shocking news, no tragedies and, please God, no world-war-three-provoking tweets coming from the White House.

But if there are stressful times ahead, I shall practice Mr Roger’s theory of looking for the helpers. I’ve certainly encountered lots of helpers already in my life. And I treasure them all.

One of the first times someone stepped in to help me when they absolutely didn’t have to was when I was 12 years old, in my second year at The Royal Ballet School and I failed an external and very important ballet exam. As a student at one of the best ballet schools in the world, this was not exactly a good career move. Even at the age of 12, we were all very aware that a quarter to a third of us would not be invited back each year so the pressure was on. The academic staff had no involvement in the ballet side of the school whatsoever but my biology teacher, Susan Segal took it upon herself to be waiting outside the dance studio when I was taking my first class since hearing my exam result. I was the only one in my class to have failed and to say I was demoralised was an understatement. Whilst I had managed to hold it together for the duration of the class, the moment I stepped outside the studio the floodgates opened. Well, they would have done if Mrs Segal wasn’t, totally unexpectedly, there waiting for me. She whisked me into the changing room and then on to my next class, all the while telling me that even though this felt like the end of the world, it most certainly wasn’t. And of course she was right. The unprecedented appearance of an academic teacher on the ballet side of the school, her perfectly-timed thoughtfulness and her kindness that went hugely above and beyond the call of duty that day is something I will never, ever forget.

The Red Cross are the formalised version of the helpers that I’m talking about here. I actually saw them in action after the big earthquake in Los Angeles that I wrote about in my November column. Roads were blocked, water and gas mains switched off and many homes were left dangerously unstable yet within hours, literally HOURS of the earthquake, a small village appeared in one of my local parks. There was food and water, blankets and shelter and the Red Cross volunteers who set it up had all just been through the very same earthquake that the rest of us had, but they had chosen to help others and not themselves. Amazing. Humbling.

On a smaller, but just as crucial, scale are the people in our lives who we can depend upon to say just the right thing to cheer us up, calm us down or console us when we need it. These rare and precious people are the ones who consistently pay attention and therefore know us well enough to get it right. They see through the walls we build up of bravado and pride and somehow make us feel better about the world and ourselves.

So, if I were to have any sort of a plan for the upcoming year, any resolutions to attempt to adhere to, it would be to look for and allow myself to be comforted by the helpers. And to remember that there are always helpers because there are more good people than bad people in this world. Most importantly, I will aspire to become one of those helpers myself. Running towards the trouble and not away. Because after all the kindness I’ve received, it’s the least I can do.

Follow Emma on Twitter! @EmmaSamms1

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Cotswold Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Cotswold Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Cotswold Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & about

Shipston-on-Stour: For crying out loud

12:08
Town Crier Marion Lowe with cry winner Jean Jones and Lucy Kirkman from Totally Locally Shipston

Folk in Shipston-on-Stour have a lot to cry about – in the best possible way! Tracy Spiers talks to the town’s friendly residents

Read more

Stroud Wassail: Saturday, January 14, 2017

Friday, January 13, 2017 Candia Mckormack
Stroud Wassail

The word ‘wassail’ comes from the Anglo¬Saxon greeting Wæs þu hæl (‘be in good health’), to which the correct response is of course Drinc hæl. As drinking toasts go, preferable to ‘cheers’, I think.

Read more

Top filming locations in the Cotswolds

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 Joe Meredith
Cotswolds on camera / Credit: xpixel & Bariskina

Imposing manor houses, quiet medieval villages, idyllic swathes of countryside - the Cotswolds offers a lot for location scouts in the film business. Here are the most popular filming locations in the Cotswolds, as seen on screens big and small.

Read more

Snowdrops in the Cotswolds: 9 of the most magical places to go

Friday, January 6, 2017 Hayley Cooper
These little hoods of white gold signify the beginning of spring and life (c) Donald Morgan / thinkstockphotos

Snowdrops bring great joy in the early months of the year, signifying the warmer weather ahead. We pick 9 of the most magical places to explore these beautiful flowers

Read more

Cotswolds Hare Trail 2017

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Tracy Spiers's Scarlet Red Hare

The first of 50 giant hares that will put Stroud on the map next year highlights a family history

Read more

Cotswolds Area of Natural Beauty: Time for a winter walk

Friday, December 23, 2016
Snow on Ticklestone Lane, Painswick. Photo by Raymond Llewellyn

A winter walk is so refreshing – and it can be life-changing too, boosting mental and physical wellbeing, says Siân Ellis

Read more

A rip-roaring time at Burford

Friday, December 23, 2016
Here comes Santa Paws: Rana the male lion having a rip-roaring Christmas whilst opening the lion's share of his presents from his partner Kanha and triplet cubs Kali, Sita and Sonika at the Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire. The triplets will be seven months old on Christmas Day. (Pic: PAUL NICHOLLS, 07718 152168, www.paulnichollsphotography.com)

The lions at Cotswold Wildlife Park can’t wait for Christmas day and are breaking into their presents while the keepers aren’t watching

Read more

Christmas in Chipping Campden

Monday, December 19, 2016
Chipping Campden High Street

It may only be a year since Tracy Spiers last visited Chipping Campden, but this warm and creative community isn’t one to rest on its laurels… least of all at Christmas time

Read more

Wonderful winter walks in the Cotswolds

Monday, December 12, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Breathtaking views from the top of Crickley Hill, Gloucestershire (c) Stephen Clarke / Shutterstock

The Cotswolds are abundant with picture perfect locations ideal for a ramble. Gather loved ones, wrap up warm and blow away the cobwebs with one of these winter walks in the region

Read more

8 stunning Cotswold stately homes to visit this Christmas

Friday, December 2, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Dyrham Park © tviolet / shutterstock.com

Home to some of the country’s most breathtaking architecture and picturesque gardens, the Cotswolds boasts plenty of beautiful stately homes you need to visit. We pick 8 special locations that are made even more magical as Christmas approaches

Read more

Bath Road and Suffolks: community spirit

Sunday, November 20, 2016
Creative artwork on Bath Road

There’s a tangible sense of belonging and being part of something special with the Bath Road and Suffolk communities as Tracy Spiers discovers

Read more

Woodstock: Romance and Royalty

Monday, November 14, 2016
Blenheim Palace's second State Room

There aren’t many places in the Cotswolds that can boast having a dinosaur and a palace on their doorstep...Tracy Spiers takes a magical tour around the Oxfordshire town of Woodstock as it gears up for Christmas

Read more

Bonfire Night in the Cotswolds: 12 of the best firework displays

Monday, October 31, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
The Cotswolds has plenty of Bonfire Night celebrations for you to enjoy © nd3000

It’s that wonderful time of year again when we warm ourselves by roaring bonfires and enjoy dazzling firework displays that light up the skies. Gather your loved ones, wrap up warm and enjoy an evening of Guy Fawkes celebrations in the Cotswolds

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Family Business Awards link

Latest

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory
A+ Education

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Cotswold Life Subscriptions
subscription ad
Cotswold Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Cotswold's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search