6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Cotswold Life today click here

Dom Joly: Under the trotter

09:38 11 January 2017

Dom Joly © Thousand Word Media

Dom Joly © Thousand Word Media

© Thousand Word Media

‘Wilbur was standing with his head and three-quarters of his body jammed into a tight pink sleeping bag that Stacey had given him for warmth…’

My pig Wilbur is deeply depressed. He has always been a political animal, and I think he recognised several traits in Donald Trump sadly familiar to most pigs.

Over the seemingly endless period of the American Election he was not himself. It was as though he sensed the oncoming slow-motion car-crash that must surely be the Trump Administration? He spent many a morning lying around in a bit of a fug - not his usual sprightly self.

One morning, he didn’t even come to the fence as he always does when I call him. I tried again but there was nothing but silence from his compound. Concerned, I hopped the gate and went to investigate. Stacey has built him quite the house and I peered in but there was no sign of him. Then I heard movement from the little yard just behind his main building. I peered over. Wilbur was standing with his head and three-quarters of his body jammed into a tight pink sleeping bag that Stacey had given him for warmth. Wilbur was clearly stuck in an extremely undignified situation. A terrible thought flashed through my brain- was this a suicide attempt? No, this was just an ignominious event that had probably been brought on by his politically distracted spirit – just another Trump victim.

I jumped over and managed to lever the sleeping bag off him after several minutes of increasingly awkward manoeuvres. We stared at each other for a moment before Wilbur nodded at me but with a look that made it clear that we should never discuss this matter. Fortunately for me, Wilbur is not a great reader and so I am safe to disclose this story without fear of him finding out.

He does however, love listening to the radio. We leave one out for him so that he doesn’t get too lonely. He tends to like Radio 4 or LBC - except for one terrible moment when we didn’t switch over and left him to listen to the angry orifice that is Katie Hopkins…it didn’t end well. He ripped his compound apart in fury and made it very clear that the woman should never be aired again in his presence - but I digress.

So he is a well-informed pig, politically. His view is that, tragic as the election of Groper-in-Chief might be, it is very good news for comedians. Alec Baldwin, who does a fabulous impression of Trump for Saturday Night Live must have secretly done a little jig at the news - knowing that this guaranteed him steady employment for the next four years? Meanwhile the poor lady who did the Hillary Clinton impressions, sang a mournful version of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ and disappeared from public life.

This is the problem - much as Wilbur and I loathe the new American president, we can’t deny that he is gripping viewing. If he were just a TV show, he’d be box office gold- he took over the slot vacated by Friends and made Celebrity Apprentice into an enormous hit. Sadly, America treats show business and politics as more and more interchangeable.

Growing up in America you would see Trump as the very embodiment of the American dream- a boy from Queens who has his name on top of huge buildings and flies around in a helicopter telling everyone how amazing he is until enough people believe it. Trump very much believes in the theory that if you keep say something over and over again, people will eventually come to accept it. He also discovered that the relentless news cycle no longer has time to check facts; by the time they are revealed, the world has moved on. The natural end to all this is what has just happened - TV has taken over the world and we are all hapless viewers.

I was quite pleased with this theory but Wilbur just sighed. He was hungry again and had lost all interest in politics.

“Where’s my grub?” He grunted.

“I’ll go and get it...” I muttered.

“Good, and get a bloody move on, I’m starving…”

It appears that we are all to be under the trotter in one way or another for the foreseeable future.

For more from Dom Joly, follow him on Twitter: @DomJoly

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Cotswold Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Cotswold Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Cotswold Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & about

Top filming locations in the Cotswolds

11:56 Joe Meredith
Cotswolds on camera / Credit: xpixel & Bariskina

Imposing manor houses, quiet medieval villages, idyllic swathes of countryside - the Cotswolds offers a lot for location scouts in the film business. Here are the most popular filming locations in the Cotswolds, as seen on screens big and small.

Read more

Snowdrops in the Cotswolds: 9 of the most magical places to go

Friday, January 6, 2017 Hayley Cooper
These little hoods of white gold signify the beginning of spring and life (c) Donald Morgan / thinkstockphotos

Snowdrops bring great joy in the early months of the year, signifying the warmer weather ahead. We pick 9 of the most magical places to explore these beautiful flowers

Read more

Cotswolds Hare Trail 2017

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Tracy Spiers's Scarlet Red Hare

The first of 50 giant hares that will put Stroud on the map next year highlights a family history

Read more

Cotswolds Area of Natural Beauty: Time for a winter walk

Friday, December 23, 2016
Snow on Ticklestone Lane, Painswick. Photo by Raymond Llewellyn

A winter walk is so refreshing – and it can be life-changing too, boosting mental and physical wellbeing, says Siân Ellis

Read more

A rip-roaring time at Burford

Friday, December 23, 2016
Here comes Santa Paws: Rana the male lion having a rip-roaring Christmas whilst opening the lion's share of his presents from his partner Kanha and triplet cubs Kali, Sita and Sonika at the Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire. The triplets will be seven months old on Christmas Day. (Pic: PAUL NICHOLLS, 07718 152168, www.paulnichollsphotography.com)

The lions at Cotswold Wildlife Park can’t wait for Christmas day and are breaking into their presents while the keepers aren’t watching

Read more

Christmas in Chipping Campden

Monday, December 19, 2016
Chipping Campden High Street

It may only be a year since Tracy Spiers last visited Chipping Campden, but this warm and creative community isn’t one to rest on its laurels… least of all at Christmas time

Read more

Wonderful winter walks in the Cotswolds

Monday, December 12, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Breathtaking views from the top of Crickley Hill, Gloucestershire (c) Stephen Clarke / Shutterstock

The Cotswolds are abundant with picture perfect locations ideal for a ramble. Gather loved ones, wrap up warm and blow away the cobwebs with one of these winter walks in the region

Read more

8 stunning Cotswold stately homes to visit this Christmas

Friday, December 2, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Dyrham Park © tviolet / shutterstock.com

Home to some of the country’s most breathtaking architecture and picturesque gardens, the Cotswolds boasts plenty of beautiful stately homes you need to visit. We pick 8 special locations that are made even more magical as Christmas approaches

Read more

Bath Road and Suffolks: community spirit

Sunday, November 20, 2016
Creative artwork on Bath Road

There’s a tangible sense of belonging and being part of something special with the Bath Road and Suffolk communities as Tracy Spiers discovers

Read more

Woodstock: Romance and Royalty

Monday, November 14, 2016
Blenheim Palace's second State Room

There aren’t many places in the Cotswolds that can boast having a dinosaur and a palace on their doorstep...Tracy Spiers takes a magical tour around the Oxfordshire town of Woodstock as it gears up for Christmas

Read more

Bonfire Night in the Cotswolds: 12 of the best firework displays

Monday, October 31, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
The Cotswolds has plenty of Bonfire Night celebrations for you to enjoy © nd3000

It’s that wonderful time of year again when we warm ourselves by roaring bonfires and enjoy dazzling firework displays that light up the skies. Gather your loved ones, wrap up warm and enjoy an evening of Guy Fawkes celebrations in the Cotswolds

Read more

A visitor’s guide to Winchcombe

Monday, October 24, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Winchcombe Photography by David Cannings-Bushell

Nestled in the valley between Broadway and Cheltenham, the charming town of Winchcombe is famous for its Cotswold stone cottages, narrow side streets and delightful independent shops. Take a look at our guide to help you make the most of your visit to this historic town that’s bursting with character.

Read more

Cotswolds haunted locations: 23 of the scariest places to visit

Monday, October 24, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Prestbury, Cheltenham � Michael Kooiman / Flickr

Being a region so steeped in history, there are plenty of locations in the Cotswolds with spooky stories from over the years. From bloody executions, eerie apparitions and headless horsemen, and with Halloween just around the corner, we pick 23 of the most haunted locations throughout the Cotswolds to visit if you dare

Read more

Review: Lakefest 2016

Monday, October 17, 2016 Pamela Hudson
The family don Game of Thrones Fancy Dress - (L-R) Johnny Hung, Pamela Hudson, Rosemary Henderson, Lili & Rheya Hung

With a fantastic line-up, breathtaking BMX antics and plenty of family friendly events, Lakefest 2016 was a hit for Pamela Hudson and family

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Family Business Awards link

Latest

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory
A+ Education

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Cotswold Life Subscriptions
subscription ad
Cotswold Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Cotswold's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search