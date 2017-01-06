Cotswold RAW: Treating your dog to a fresh and natural diet

Pet pooches enjoy the Cotswold RAW diet of British meat and veg Archant

Cotswold RAW makes and delivers high quality, biologically appropriate, raw food (BARF) for dogs. Their aim was to create a raw pet food product that is easy to deploy, provides genuine “foodie” appeal and facilitates portion control.

Dogs have evolved on a diet of raw meat and bones whereas modern processed food contains carbohydrate filler and additives and is subjected to high temperature processing. Feeding raw instead of processed food is understood to have many health benefits but can be inconvenient for people with a busy lifestyle. Cotswold RAW solves this problem by packaging its meals as easy to handle sausages and delivering them to the customer’s door in their own vans.

They launched at the Moreton in Marsh country show in September 2015 and are now producing more than three tonnes per week of sausages and traditional mince, invariably from locally sourced ingredients, from their DEFRA approved commercial kitchen in the Cotswolds. They are now producing and delivering over 3 tons of food per week for 60+ independent retailers and 100+ web customers. They have recently introduced a comprehensive range of quality raw and dried treats.

They recently won the “Pet Product Innovation of the Year” for their unique sausage format at the PATS UK Pet Trade Show. They are also pleased to be named as one of the five finalists for the Rural Business of the Year at the Amazon Growing Business Awards.

In the first 12 months of trading Cotswold RAW has built a market leading, award winning brand, established a 7,000 sq.ft industrial kitchen and generated significant sales growth. The founding management team is experienced and committed to the business and to the increasing focus on nutrition and associated health issues in our pets.

Pet health is becoming an increasingly mainstream concern in our society. Modern processed food contains carbohydrate filler and additives and is subjected to high temperature processing which is known to lead to the creation of carcinogens and loss of nutrients. Issues such as obesity can be caused by a poor quality, processed diet. Their sausages have been recognised by the industry as the key driver to bring new pet owners into the natural healthy raw feeding diet.

They produce and package everything fresh in the Cotswolds and transport directly to dog owners and retailers across the UK in their refrigerated vans or with a next day courier service.

All their meat and vegetables are British, sourced locally where possible and fit for human consumption. This is reflected in the quality of the product and working closely with suppliers who they consider to be their partners.

Cotswold RAW ingredient traceability, trusted local sourcing, DEFRA accreditation and rural sustainability all sit at the heart of what makes this young business so special.