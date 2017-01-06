6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Cotswold Life today click here

Bowood to host two-night music extravaganza

14:49 13 January 2017

Bowood House and Gardens, Wiltshire (c) Matthew Collingwood / Shutterstock

Bowood House and Gardens, Wiltshire (c) Matthew Collingwood / Shutterstock

Archant

Classic Ibiza and The Great British Prom to visit one of Wiltshire’s best loved stately homes on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August 2017

Bowood House & Gardens in Wiltshire will be hosting two not-to-be-missed nights of live classical music next summer that cater for very different tastes. On Saturday August 5, revellers will be able to witness the Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and DJ Goldierocks bring some of the biggest dance tracks from the last 20 years to life. On Sunday August 6, The National Symphony Orchestra will perform The Great British Prom, a veritable feast of iconic music from all corners of the UK.

USO will start Classic Ibiza with a fabulous “chill-out” set featuring some of the most iconic Ibiza tracks including, Nightmare on Wax’s “Les Nuits”, Massive Attack’s “Teardrop”, Groove Armada’s “At the River” and William Orbit’s version of “Barber’s Adagio for Strings”. During the interval, Goldierocks will take over the stage and fill the Bowood evening air with her creative mix of top Ibiza tunes. Her reputation as an international DJ and broadcaster has seen her establish a celebrity following which includes Madonna, Richard Branson and Jade Jagger, having performed exclusively for them all. Her weekly global radio show “The Selector” goes out to 44 countries and has 4.3 million dedicated listeners every week.

As the sun goes down, the Urban Soul Orchestra returns with vocalists that ooze talent and charisma. Jina Burrows, Roo Savill and Maxamillion Barnes-Davy, will bring their own flavour of Ibiza as they join Goldierocks on stage for the second half of the concert; this is when the party really starts!

Tracks will take the audience on a white island journey through hugely popular club anthems including Fat Boy Slim’s “Right Here, Right Now”, Faithless’ “Insomnia”, Chase and Status’ “Blind Faith”, Underworld’s “Born Slippy” and Swedish House Mafia’s “Don’t You Worry Child”.

Lisa Ward, Director of Revival Productions and event organiser, commented:

“This is a really unique event that sees a contemporary orchestra play live with a DJ and vocalists. The Urban Soul Orchestra is truly on top of its game, having played with some of the world’s best known names in the dance music industry, including Groove Armada, M People, Nightmares On Wax, Robert Miles and Soul II Soul. I can’t wait to bring the event to Bowood and three other venues next year, following its phenomenal success at Blicking Hall in Norfolk in 2016.”

The following evening, The National Symphony Orchestra will begin The Great British Prom with the National Anthem. This will then be followed by a representation of some truly rousing English classics including the “Dambusters” March, “I Vow to Thee My Country” and “The Archers” theme tune! We will then move across the water to the Emerald Isle, from where the orchestra will play “Danny Boy”, “Irish Washerwoman Encore” & “Toss the Feather”, a favourite in Irish dance music.

The orchestra will then continue its journey back across the Irish Sea to Wales where the Classical Brit Award winning, Welsh male vocal group “Only Men Aloud” will bring their breath-taking sound to the Bowood audience, in front of the House; they will be singing rugby favourite “Bread of Heaven” and other Welsh classics. Then, it’s time to head north for music from the Scottish Highlands, which will be performed by a traditional pipe band. Scottish greats including “Skye Boat Song”, “Scotland the Brave” and “Flower of Scotland” will be performed as the pipe band walks up through the centre of the crowd to mark the end of a truly memorable first half.

The second half will see the National Symphony Orchestra, whose international reputation for excellence puts them in the top 4 orchestras in the UK, return to the stage to perform all the Proms favourites including “Rule Britannia”, “Land of Hope & Glory” and British anthem “Jerusalem”.

Lisa Ward commented:“I’m delighted to be returning to Bowood with The Great British Prom, having organised similar concerts here some years ago. The event promises to be a celebratory evening featuring some of Britain’s best artists and musicians playing some truly iconic pieces from across our wonderful country.”

As well as having free parking (for both coaches and cars), guests can bring their picnics and champagne, wave their flags, sing along and soak up the atmosphere with friends in the outstanding Bowood setting, surrounded by Capability Brown’s 2,000 acre parkland. The evening will conclude with a stunning fireworks finale over the lake, choreographed to the music.

A limited number of early bird tickets are available now at a reduced price of £30 (£35 thereafter). For full event details and tickets visit the website or call the event box office on 01630 674342.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Cotswold Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Cotswold Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Cotswold Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Out & about

Stroud Wassail: Saturday, January 14, 2017

Yesterday, 14:58 Candia Mckormack
Stroud Wassail

The word ‘wassail’ comes from the Anglo¬Saxon greeting Wæs þu hæl (‘be in good health’), to which the correct response is of course Drinc hæl. As drinking toasts go, preferable to ‘cheers’, I think.

Read more

Top filming locations in the Cotswolds

Wed, 11:56 Joe Meredith
Cotswolds on camera / Credit: xpixel & Bariskina

Imposing manor houses, quiet medieval villages, idyllic swathes of countryside - the Cotswolds offers a lot for location scouts in the film business. Here are the most popular filming locations in the Cotswolds, as seen on screens big and small.

Read more

Snowdrops in the Cotswolds: 9 of the most magical places to go

Friday, January 6, 2017 Hayley Cooper
These little hoods of white gold signify the beginning of spring and life (c) Donald Morgan / thinkstockphotos

Snowdrops bring great joy in the early months of the year, signifying the warmer weather ahead. We pick 9 of the most magical places to explore these beautiful flowers

Read more

Cotswolds Hare Trail 2017

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Tracy Spiers's Scarlet Red Hare

The first of 50 giant hares that will put Stroud on the map next year highlights a family history

Read more

Cotswolds Area of Natural Beauty: Time for a winter walk

Friday, December 23, 2016
Snow on Ticklestone Lane, Painswick. Photo by Raymond Llewellyn

A winter walk is so refreshing – and it can be life-changing too, boosting mental and physical wellbeing, says Siân Ellis

Read more

A rip-roaring time at Burford

Friday, December 23, 2016
Here comes Santa Paws: Rana the male lion having a rip-roaring Christmas whilst opening the lion's share of his presents from his partner Kanha and triplet cubs Kali, Sita and Sonika at the Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire. The triplets will be seven months old on Christmas Day. (Pic: PAUL NICHOLLS, 07718 152168, www.paulnichollsphotography.com)

The lions at Cotswold Wildlife Park can’t wait for Christmas day and are breaking into their presents while the keepers aren’t watching

Read more

Christmas in Chipping Campden

Monday, December 19, 2016
Chipping Campden High Street

It may only be a year since Tracy Spiers last visited Chipping Campden, but this warm and creative community isn’t one to rest on its laurels… least of all at Christmas time

Read more

Wonderful winter walks in the Cotswolds

Monday, December 12, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Breathtaking views from the top of Crickley Hill, Gloucestershire (c) Stephen Clarke / Shutterstock

The Cotswolds are abundant with picture perfect locations ideal for a ramble. Gather loved ones, wrap up warm and blow away the cobwebs with one of these winter walks in the region

Read more

8 stunning Cotswold stately homes to visit this Christmas

Friday, December 2, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Dyrham Park © tviolet / shutterstock.com

Home to some of the country’s most breathtaking architecture and picturesque gardens, the Cotswolds boasts plenty of beautiful stately homes you need to visit. We pick 8 special locations that are made even more magical as Christmas approaches

Read more

Bath Road and Suffolks: community spirit

Sunday, November 20, 2016
Creative artwork on Bath Road

There’s a tangible sense of belonging and being part of something special with the Bath Road and Suffolk communities as Tracy Spiers discovers

Read more

Woodstock: Romance and Royalty

Monday, November 14, 2016
Blenheim Palace's second State Room

There aren’t many places in the Cotswolds that can boast having a dinosaur and a palace on their doorstep...Tracy Spiers takes a magical tour around the Oxfordshire town of Woodstock as it gears up for Christmas

Read more

Bonfire Night in the Cotswolds: 12 of the best firework displays

Monday, October 31, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
The Cotswolds has plenty of Bonfire Night celebrations for you to enjoy © nd3000

It’s that wonderful time of year again when we warm ourselves by roaring bonfires and enjoy dazzling firework displays that light up the skies. Gather your loved ones, wrap up warm and enjoy an evening of Guy Fawkes celebrations in the Cotswolds

Read more

A visitor’s guide to Winchcombe

Monday, October 24, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Winchcombe Photography by David Cannings-Bushell

Nestled in the valley between Broadway and Cheltenham, the charming town of Winchcombe is famous for its Cotswold stone cottages, narrow side streets and delightful independent shops. Take a look at our guide to help you make the most of your visit to this historic town that’s bursting with character.

Read more

Cotswolds haunted locations: 23 of the scariest places to visit

Monday, October 24, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Prestbury, Cheltenham � Michael Kooiman / Flickr

Being a region so steeped in history, there are plenty of locations in the Cotswolds with spooky stories from over the years. From bloody executions, eerie apparitions and headless horsemen, and with Halloween just around the corner, we pick 23 of the most haunted locations throughout the Cotswolds to visit if you dare

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Family Business Awards link

Latest

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory
A+ Education

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Cotswold Life Subscriptions
subscription ad
Cotswold Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Cotswold's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search