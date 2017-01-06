Badminton Horse Trials: Tickets on sale now

Badminton Horse Trails (c) Sally Newcomb ©Badminton Horse Trials/Sally Newcomb

The Mitsbushi Badminton Horse Trials returns to Duke of Beaufort’s Gloucestershire Park on May 3-7 with tickets available to buy now

It is the ultimate test of all round horsemanship, and once again Duke of Beaufort’s Gloucestershire Park will play host to the world premier event: the Badminton Horse Trials. Over the four days visitors can enjoy the three distinct phases of the competition, in which the best horses and riders in the world, many of them Olympians, perform a set test of Dressage, a bit like ‘Strictly’.

On May 3 and 4 the 80 + competitors are whittled down, then on Sunday the riders take on the daunting cross country course around the park, consisting of about 30 solid obstacles over about four miles. Spectators can walk the whole route and see riders at all the action spots and on the final day is the Show Jumping phase over coloured poles, which do knock down.

Not only is there great competition to watch, but there is also a tented village which has about 500 trade outlets to browse and a fairground. Children and dogs on leads are welcome. Spectators can bring their own picnics or enjoy a tasty treat from the varied catering stands.

Purchase tickets here.

Also...in collaboration with Eric Winter, the new Course Designer of the cross country course at Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials, Badminton are delighted to invite eventing and design fans to enter the ‘Design the Final Fence’ competition, the first of its kind to be hosted by Badminton. Find out how to enter here.