A rip-roaring time at Burford
10:54 23 December 2016
The lions at Cotswold Wildlife Park can’t wait for Christmas day and are breaking into their presents while the keepers aren’t watching
Here comes Santa Paws: Rana the male lion having a rip-roaring Christmas whilst opening the lion's share of his presents from his partner Kanha and triplet cubs Kali, Sita and Sonika at the Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire. The triplets will be seven months old on Christmas Day. (Pic: PAUL NICHOLLS, 07718 152168, www.paulnichollsphotography.com)
Christmas Cracker: Marley the meerkat pulls a Christmas cracker with friends at the Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire. (Pic: PAUL NICHOLLS, 07718 152168, www.paulnichollsphotography.com)
Decorating the Christmas tree: Squirrel monkeys prepare the tree for Christmas at the Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire. (Pic: PAUL NICHOLLS, 07718 152168, www.paulnichollsphotography.com)
Otterly crackers for Christmas: Otters pulling a Christmas cracker at the Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire. (Pic: PAUL NICHOLLS, 07718 152168, www.paulnichollsphotography.com)
The lions at Cotswold Wildlife Park at Burford, Oxfordshire, can’t wait for Christmas day and are breaking into their presents while the keepers aren’t watching.
While Rana opens the lion’s share of his presents, partner Kanha and cubs Kali, Sita and Sonika look on in disbelief; Marley the meerkat gets in the festive spirit by pulling crackers with his friends - the otters are still trying to figure out how they work - and the squirrel monkeys make the tree look gorgeous in time for the big day.
