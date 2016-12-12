CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Cotswold Life today click here

A rip-roaring time at Burford

10:54 23 December 2016

Here comes Santa Paws: Rana the male lion having a rip-roaring Christmas whilst opening the lion's share of his presents from his partner Kanha and triplet cubs Kali, Sita and Sonika at the Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire. The triplets will be seven months old on Christmas Day. (Pic: PAUL NICHOLLS, 07718 152168, www.paulnichollsphotography.com)

Here comes Santa Paws: Rana the male lion having a rip-roaring Christmas whilst opening the lion's share of his presents from his partner Kanha and triplet cubs Kali, Sita and Sonika at the Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire. The triplets will be seven months old on Christmas Day. (Pic: PAUL NICHOLLS, 07718 152168, www.paulnichollsphotography.com)

PIC PAUL NICHOLLS

The lions at Cotswold Wildlife Park can’t wait for Christmas day and are breaking into their presents while the keepers aren’t watching

Christmas at Cots Wildlife Park

0
1 / 34

The lions at Cotswold Wildlife Park at Burford, Oxfordshire, can’t wait for Christmas day and are breaking into their presents while the keepers aren’t watching.

While Rana opens the lion’s share of his presents, partner Kanha and cubs Kali, Sita and Sonika look on in disbelief; Marley the meerkat gets in the festive spirit by pulling crackers with his friends - the otters are still trying to figure out how they work - and the squirrel monkeys make the tree look gorgeous in time for the big day.

PHOTOGRAPHY: PAUL NICHOLLS, 07718 152168, www.paulnichollsphotography.com

More from Out & about

A rip-roaring time at Burford

10:54
Here comes Santa Paws: Rana the male lion having a rip-roaring Christmas whilst opening the lion's share of his presents from his partner Kanha and triplet cubs Kali, Sita and Sonika at the Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire. The triplets will be seven months old on Christmas Day. (Pic: PAUL NICHOLLS, 07718 152168, www.paulnichollsphotography.com)

The lions at Cotswold Wildlife Park can’t wait for Christmas day and are breaking into their presents while the keepers aren’t watching

Read more

Christmas in Chipping Campden

Mon, 14:44
Chipping Campden High Street

It may only be a year since Tracy Spiers last visited Chipping Campden, but this warm and creative community isn’t one to rest on its laurels… least of all at Christmas time

Read more

Wonderful winter walks in the Cotswolds

Monday, December 12, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Breathtaking views from the top of Crickley Hill, Gloucestershire (c) Stephen Clarke / Shutterstock

The Cotswolds are abundant with picture perfect locations ideal for a ramble. Gather loved ones, wrap up warm and blow away the cobwebs with one of these winter walks in the region

Read more

8 stunning Cotswold stately homes to visit this Christmas

Friday, December 2, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Dyrham Park © tviolet / shutterstock.com

Home to some of the country’s most breathtaking architecture and picturesque gardens, the Cotswolds boasts plenty of beautiful stately homes you need to visit. We pick 8 special locations that are made even more magical as Christmas approaches

Read more

Bath Road and Suffolks: community spirit

Sunday, November 20, 2016
Creative artwork on Bath Road

There’s a tangible sense of belonging and being part of something special with the Bath Road and Suffolk communities as Tracy Spiers discovers

Read more

Woodstock: Romance and Royalty

Monday, November 14, 2016
Blenheim Palace's second State Room

There aren’t many places in the Cotswolds that can boast having a dinosaur and a palace on their doorstep...Tracy Spiers takes a magical tour around the Oxfordshire town of Woodstock as it gears up for Christmas

Read more

Bonfire Night in the Cotswolds: 12 of the best firework displays

Monday, October 31, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
The Cotswolds has plenty of Bonfire Night celebrations for you to enjoy © nd3000

It’s that wonderful time of year again when we warm ourselves by roaring bonfires and enjoy dazzling firework displays that light up the skies. Gather your loved ones, wrap up warm and enjoy an evening of Guy Fawkes celebrations in the Cotswolds

Read more

A visitor’s guide to Winchcombe

Monday, October 24, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Winchcombe Photography by David Cannings-Bushell

Nestled in the valley between Broadway and Cheltenham, the charming town of Winchcombe is famous for its Cotswold stone cottages, narrow side streets and delightful independent shops. Take a look at our guide to help you make the most of your visit to this historic town that’s bursting with character.

Read more

Cotswolds haunted locations: 23 of the scariest places to visit

Monday, October 24, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Prestbury, Cheltenham � Michael Kooiman / Flickr

Being a region so steeped in history, there are plenty of locations in the Cotswolds with spooky stories from over the years. From bloody executions, eerie apparitions and headless horsemen, and with Halloween just around the corner, we pick 23 of the most haunted locations throughout the Cotswolds to visit if you dare

Read more

Review: Lakefest 2016

Monday, October 17, 2016 Pamela Hudson
The family don Game of Thrones Fancy Dress - (L-R) Johnny Hung, Pamela Hudson, Rosemary Henderson, Lili & Rheya Hung

With a fantastic line-up, breathtaking BMX antics and plenty of family friendly events, Lakefest 2016 was a hit for Pamela Hudson and family

Read more

Ad Feature: 5 things to look for when choosing a wedding venue

Monday, October 17, 2016
Charingworth Manor

We spoke with Richard Smith from Classic Lodges, who manages Charingworth Manor in the Cotswolds, to find out what sort of things you should look for when choosing a wedding venue.

Read more

Knockin’ on Devon’s door

Friday, September 30, 2016 Words by Candia McKormack
The sun sets over Sidmouth beach

Want a quick break from the Cotswolds, without spending half a day on the motorway or wedged into a seat on a cattle-class flight? A quick jaunt down the M5 and you too could be jumping the waves on a Devon beach

Read more

REVIEW: The Dresser at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham: September 27-October 1

Wednesday, September 28, 2016 Candia Mckormack
Reece Shearsmith and Ken Stott in The Dresser. Photo by Hugo Glendinning

Candia McKormack experiences the extreme highs and lows of an astonishing comedy with a dark – but warm – heart at Cheltenham’s Everyman Theatre

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Out & About Free Downloads

Family Business Awards link

Latest

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory
A+ Education

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Cotswold Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Cotswold's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search