5 things to do in the Cotswolds this weekend

15:15 03 January 2017

Bewick's swans and other birds at the WWT Slimbridge centre during one of their late afternoon public feeds

© Thousand Word Media

The weekend is fast approaching and for those still deciding how to spend their Friday through to Sunday, we pick 5 of the best ways to spend your weekend in the Cotswolds

1. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Cheltenham Town Hall

On Saturday January 7 celebrate the New Year in style with a concert featuring all things Viennese. British soprano Soraya Mafi will join the BSO to bring to life the glories of the Vienna dance-halls in a bubbling selection of waltzes, gallops, polkas and marches by John Strauss and his contemporaries. Works include Thunder & Lightening, Blue Danube, Radezky March, Emperor Waltz, Gypsy Baron, Voices of Spring and The Persian March – among many other Viennese favourites! Tickets £13.50 - £33.50.

2. Floodlit Swan Supper, Slimbridge Wetland Centre

Kicking off an itinerary packed with events, Slimbridge Wetland Centre will be hosting a floodlit swan supper on Friday January 6 and Saturday January 7. Enjoy a truly unique sight of hundreds of wild swans on a floodlit lake, followed by a three course meal at the new Kingfisher restaurant. Booking is essential.

3.There’s still time to catch a pantomime…

There are plenty of pantomimes still to enjoy in the region; from the swashbuckling panto-adventure of Robinson Crusoe and the Pirate Queen at The Theatre Chipping Norton to the charming childhood classic of Cinderella at Oxford Playhouse up until January 8, among many others.

4. Christmas Exhibition by Tony Meeuwissen, Corinium Museum

For those who haven’t forgot the festivities in a hurry, Tony Meeuwissen, one of Britain’s foremost illustrators, will be showcasing his Christmas exhibition in Cirencester up until Sunday January 8. Read our interview with Tony here.

5. Brass Monkey swim, Sandford Parks Lido, Cheltenham

A tough challenge for swimmers of experience, Cheltenham’s Sandford Parks Lido will play host to the Brass Monkey Swim – a swimming race over two distances; 10 lengths and 20 lengths. For those who are brave enough, find out how to enter on the website.

For more information about any of the events listed above; how to get there, how to book tickets and prices, please follow the links in the event name.

We update 5 things to do in Cotswolds at the weekend every Monday. If you are in need of inspiration, bookmark this page for events from Friday through to Sunday.

