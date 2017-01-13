6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Cotswold Life today click here
Gallery

Cotswold Life Landscape Painter of the Year

09:24 24 January 2017

Landscape Painter of the Year 2016

Landscape Painter of the Year 2016

Archant

Enter our Cotswold landscape painting competition and be in with a chance of winning £500 and having your work exhibited in one of the Cotswolds’ most prestigious art galleries

Are you inspired by the Cotswolds’ bucolic beauties? Love to have a chance to show your work in a gallery? We’ve teamed up with Paragon Gallery in Montpellier, Cheltenham, to offer creative residents the opportunity to combine their loves of painting and the Cotswolds in our new competition to find the Cotswold Life Landscape Painter of the Year.

The competition is open to amateurs and professionals. Whether you have shown your work before or not, this is your chance to show your work in a professional gallery as well as win a cash prize of £500.

The prize

An opportunity to exhibit at Cheltenham’s prestigious Paragon Gallery alongside other finalists

A feature in Cotswold Life on you and your work

A first prize of £500

How to enter

To enter, send up to three images, including the title of each work, the medium and where it was painted, and a brief biography of yourself, to: landscapepainter@cotswoldlife.co.uk

Closing date is Friday, December 2, 2016

Rules of the competition

• Open to residents of the Cotswolds (see the map towards the rear of the printed magazine for area of coverage)

• Must be own work

• Must be a painting - can includes oils, acrylic and watercolour on canvas, paper or board.

• Must be new work (not previously shown or sold) and available for exhibition in March 2017

• Age limit – over 18

• The judges’ decision is final

• Archant reserve the right to use images in future publicity

• Number of entries limited to three works of art per person

Paragon Gallery is at 4 Rotunda Terrace, Montpellier, Cheltenham, GL50 1SW. Call Candia McKormack on 01242 216064 or visit paragongallery.co.uk

All normal Archant competition terms and conditions apply.

