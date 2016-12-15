24 reasons to spend Christmas in the Cotswolds

Christmas in the Cotswolds © Andrew Roland Archant

People travel from far and wide to visit the Cotswolds at Christmas. We’ve compiled 24 reasons why you should join them.

1. We’ve got so many cosy pubs to hide away from the cold,



2. but if you’re feeling brave, there’s lots of lovely winter walks to do too…



3. … with friendly farmyard animals to greet you along the way.



4. But if you’re looking for Rudolph you must visit Prinknash Park,



5. And you don’t need to travel far to find penguins as there’s some living right here in the Cotswolds.



6. We’ve got some great independent shops where you can buy quirky gifts…



7. … and there are plenty of super Christmas markets for locally-made knick knacks.



8. You won’t struggle to find fresh ingredients for your Christmas dinner either as we’ve got plenty of farm shops to grab your fruit and vegetables…



9. … and butchers for your turkey too.



10. And don’t forget to visit the wonderful bakeries dotted around the Cotswolds for some delicious mince pies!



11. We love our giant Christmas trees…



12. … and there are so many places to get your hands on a luscious, green fir.



13. But have you ever seen a floating Christmas tree before? We’ve got one in Bourton-on-the-Water.



14. We hold a marvellous festive light switch-on.



15. If you want to hit the slopes, we can certainly accommodate that,



16. and sledding too.



17. We avidly welcome your four legged friends even in the pub!



18. We think they’ll love it here.



19. There’s plenty of opportunity to get out and about when it snows.



20. There are so many beautiful places to have a Christingle service, from Gloucester Cathedral…



21. … to Tewkesbury Abbey.



22. The houses around here are decorated delightfully.



23. With close connections to Bristol, Birmingham and London we are easy to get to, so you can spend less time travelling and more time with your family.



24. It's such a wonderful location to spend time with your loved ones during the festive season.



