CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Cotswold Life today click here

24 reasons to spend Christmas in the Cotswolds

11:20 19 December 2016

Hayley Cooper

Christmas in the Cotswolds © Andrew Roland

Christmas in the Cotswolds © Andrew Roland

Archant

People travel from far and wide to visit the Cotswolds at Christmas. We’ve compiled 24 reasons why you should join them.

1. We’ve got so many cosy pubs to hide away from the cold,


2. but if you’re feeling brave, there’s lots of lovely winter walks to do too…


3. … with friendly farmyard animals to greet you along the way.


4. But if you’re looking for Rudolph you must visit Prinknash Park,


5. And you don’t need to travel far to find penguins as there’s some living right here in the Cotswolds.


6. We’ve got some great independent shops where you can buy quirky gifts…


7. … and there are plenty of super Christmas markets for locally-made knick knacks.


8. You won’t struggle to find fresh ingredients for your Christmas dinner either as we’ve got plenty of farm shops to grab your fruit and vegetables…


9. … and butchers for your turkey too.


10. And don’t forget to visit the wonderful bakeries dotted around the Cotswolds for some delicious mince pies!


11. We love our giant Christmas trees…


12. … and there are so many places to get your hands on a luscious, green fir.


13. But have you ever seen a floating Christmas tree before? We’ve got one in Bourton-on-the-Water.


14. We hold a marvellous festive light switch-on.


15. If you want to hit the slopes, we can certainly accommodate that,


16. and sledding too.


17. We avidly welcome your four legged friends even in the pub!


18. We think they’ll love it here.


19. There’s plenty of opportunity to get out and about when it snows.


20. There are so many beautiful places to have a Christingle service, from Gloucester Cathedral…


21. … to Tewkesbury Abbey.


22. The houses around here are decorated delightfully.


23. With close connections to Bristol, Birmingham and London we are easy to get to, so you can spend less time travelling and more time with your family.


24. It's such a wonderful location to spend time with your loved ones during the festive season.


If you enjoyed this article you might like...

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

26 pictures that sum up living in the Cotswolds beautifully

Cosy Cotswolds pubs: 8 of the best places to go

8 Cotswold spa retreats you need to visit

19 times the Cotswolds was prettier than a Christmas card

Cotswold Christmas pantomimes

 

More from Christmas

Guy Warner: Boxing Clever

12:27
On Boxing Day, be creative with leftovers

How to put on the ultimate Boxing Day spread (without trying too hard!)

Read more

12 days of festive fun in the Cotswolds

Tue, 10:09 Sian Ellis
Broadway Tower in the snow

Getting outdoors is great for physical and mental wellbeing, staving off the winter blues, and balancing the naughty-but-nice indulgences of Christmas. Sian Ellis picks 12 days of festive fun to enjoy in the beautiful Cotswold countryside

Read more

10 Christmas Carol Services and Concerts in the Cotswolds

Mon, 14:51 Elizabeth Hartland
Performance by the Armonico Consort © Ceejay Shots Photography

Choral carol services and grand instrumental performances, with the backdrop of some of the Cotswolds most picturesque locations, are perfect ways to embrace the festivities. We pick 10 of the best Christmas carol services and concerts to enjoy in the region

Read more

24 reasons to spend Christmas in the Cotswolds

Mon, 11:20 Hayley Cooper
Christmas in the Cotswolds © Andrew Roland

People travel from far and wide to visit the Cotswolds at Christmas. We’ve compiled 24 reasons why you should join them.

Read more

Clare Mackintosh: The colours of Christmas past

Thursday, December 15, 2016
Come Christmas time, leave your taste at the door...

Go on, embrace your inner Woolworth’s. I dare you

Read more

Delicious festive afternoon teas to try in the Cotswolds this Christmas

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Afternoon tea is given a festive touch at these charming Cotswold spots (c) TalyaAL / Shutterstock

Hectic Christmas preparation and endless shopping trips can leave us feeling stressed over the festive period so why not relax and treat yourself to a festive afternoon tea in these pretty Cotswold spots

Read more

Wonderful winter walks in the Cotswolds

Monday, December 12, 2016 Elizabeth Hartland
Breathtaking views from the top of Crickley Hill, Gloucestershire (c) Stephen Clarke / Shutterstock

The Cotswolds are abundant with picture perfect locations ideal for a ramble. Gather loved ones, wrap up warm and blow away the cobwebs with one of these winter walks in the region

Read more

Cotswold Christmas interiors

Monday, December 5, 2016
The Dimplex electric woodburner came from Amazon, and Patsy wrote the quotation above it using a Sharpie pen in medium grey. She painted the table base in Hardwick White eggshell from Farrow & Ball

Patsy Holdsworth believes she has found the perfect place to spend the festive season with friends and family

Read more

Mark Cummings: The man with the finger on the button

Monday, December 5, 2016
Christmas music on the radio - what are your thoughts?

BBC Radio Gloucestershire’s Mark Cummings gives us his recommendations on how to enjoy Christmas in the Cotswolds

Read more

Guy Warner: A Cotswold Christmas menu

Monday, December 5, 2016
Adlingtons cooked turkey

Cotswold Life’s Good Food Guy introduces the local producers who really make your Christmas...

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Latest

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory
A+ Education

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Cotswold Life Application Link


Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook


Local Business Directory

Cotswold's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search