10 Christmas Carol Services and Concerts in the Cotswolds

Choral carol services and grand instrumental performances, with the backdrop of some of the Cotswolds most picturesque locations, are perfect ways to embrace the festivities. We pick 10 of the best Christmas carol services and concerts to enjoy in the region

1. Advent Carol Service, Tewkesbury Abbey

Within the stunning setting of Tewkesbury Abbey, and its glorious surrounding gardens, enjoy an Advent Carol Service on Sunday November 27 at 6pm, where beautiful choral song will fill the Norman structure. Also in the quiet, medieval town, on Thursday December 8 at 8pm, the Roses Theatre will host The Big Band at Christmas. Expect performances of Christmas classics including songs by Glen Miller, Sinatra, Basie and Nat King Cole with the Five Star Swing Big Band.

2. Handel’s Messiah, Oxford

Famed for world-class performances of baroque and classical music in Oxford, the city’s only period-instrument orchestra Time and Truth will be performing Handel’s Messiah at the University Church of St Mary the Virgin. By candlelight, the concert will be accompanied by soprano Milly Forrest, alto Carolyn Holt, tenor Cameron Mitchell, bass Nicholas Mogg, and Oxford Voices, and conducted by Edward Higginbottom in a stunning setting.

3. Carols at the Castle

Just a stone’s throw from the pretty Cotswold town of Winchcombe, Sudeley Castle, and its surrounding award-winning gardens, can be found. On Monday December 12, enjoy plenty of carols and sing-along numbers performed by the Winchcombe Community Choir, and accompanied by music from the Cheltenham Salvation Army Band, all against the impressive backdrop of the castle.

4. Stroud Choral Society

In a celebration of Christmas, visit St. George’s Church in Nailsworth on Friday December 9 for a beautiful evening of choral music performed by Stroud Choral Society’s children’s choir “The Minipins”.

5. Music at Charlecote Park

During the lead-up to Christmas, there’s plenty happening within the stunning surroundings of Charlecote Park. On various dates throughout December, traditional carols and a live brass band will be providing the soundtrack to your exploration of this pretty stately home. With mulled wine and a mince pie to hand, enjoy the live music to get you in the festive mood. Love stately homes and gardens? Take a look at these delightful locations to visit in the Cotswolds this Christmas.

6. Berkeley Castle

The Berkeley Castle Annual English String Orchestra Christmas Concert will return this year, continuing its reign of seasonal magic to delighted audiences. On Sunday December 4 at 6pm, with a reception at 5pm, a wonderful concert will take place in the glorious Grand Hall preceded by a relaxed reception, with wine and mince pies, in front of a roaring log fire.

7. Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway ‘Christmas Carols by Steam Train’

For an evening of festive fun with a difference, enjoy Christmas carols by steam train on the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway. On Saturday December 10, carols will be performed, led by the Cheltenham Silver band, at the Winchcombe station under twinkling white lights. Upon boarding the service that leaves Toddington station at 7pm, guests can enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie, after listening to the carols.

8. Advent Carol Service at Gloucester Cathedral

For a special celebration to mark the beginning of the new Christian Year, the magnificent Gloucester Cathedral will play host to the Advent Carol Service by candlelight on Sunday November 27 at 6pm. The scenic setting of the cathedral will play host to a Christmas Carol Service on Christmas Eve too – a wonderful way to embrace the festivities.

9. Handel’s Messiah, Malvern Theatres

On Saturday December 17, Malvern Theatres will host a special performance of Handel’s Messiah with the critically acclaimed singers and musicians of Armonico Consort, led by Artistic Director Christopher Monks. The orchestra will perform on instruments of the period giving a special insight into how the work would have been heard in Handel’s day. Christopher Monks said, “Handel’s Messiah is so unusual: it is rammed full of incredible melodies which have travelled time so powerfully. I don’t think the same could be said, with the same concentration, for any other oratorio. We have some fabulous soloists this year, which should make the whole evening especially exciting.” Fancy more festivities at Malvern Theatre? Take a look at pantomimes here and in the rest of the Cotswolds.

10. Handel’s Fireworks and Carols by Candlelight, Collegiate Church of St Mary, Warwick

Within the grandeur of Collegiate Church of St. Mary in Warwick, the Armonico Consort, led by Music Director Christopher Monks, will perform Handel’s Fireworks on Tuesday December 6 at 7.30pm and Carols by Candlelight on Thursday December 22 at 7.30pm. Both are set to be highlights of the festive season; Handel’s Fireworks will be a concert full of majesty and vitality while audiences can soak up the Christmas atmosphere and enjoy a mix of seasonal favourites, well-known carols and new discoveries at Carols by Candlelight.

