The Wharf House - Super Sunday’s in January and February 2017
17:24 27 January 2017
Archant
Don’t miss out on this Special Offer from The Wharf House.
To take advantage of this fantastic offer from The Wharf House all you need to do is...
- Check in before 5pm on any Sunday in January & February.
- Pay £95 for a luxury room including breakfast.
- Quote SUPER SUNDAY upon booking via phone or our website.
- Free bottle of house wine and a cheese platter in your room.
And there you go, the perfect night away! All luxury rooms have a spa baths and mini fridges, what’s not to love?
The Wharf House, Over, Gloucester, GL2 8DB | 01452332900 | enquiries@thewharfhouse.co.uk
Follow The Wharf House on Facebook and Twitter.
0 comments