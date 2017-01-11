Romantic Valentine’s Hideaway at Eckington Manor
12:54 18 January 2017
Archant
Eckington Manor is the perfect setting to enjoy a special Valentines stay.
Eckington Manor is quite simply, a magical place hidden away in the Worcestershire Countryside. This beautifully restored manor is the perfect setting to enjoy a special Valentines night away.
From £299.00 per room, Dinner bed & breakfast.
- Overnight accommodation for two in a Classic room
- A seven course tasting menu
- Freshly prepared Full English breakfast
- Available Saturday 11th February & Tuesday 14th February 2017
Room upgrades available from £20.00 - Supplement £30.00 applies for Saturday night
To book call 01386 751600 or email info@eckingtonmanor.co.uk Terms and conditions apply, a deposit will be required. Offer is subject to availability.
Eckington Manor, Hammock Road, Eckington, Worcestershire, WR10 3BJ - Follow Eckington Manor on Facebook and Twitter.
