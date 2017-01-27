Jesse’s Valentines Menu 2017

The Valentine’s Menu at Jesse’s is looking pretty special. Available on Tuesday 14th February.

Glass of sparkling on arrival,

Crisp Porthilly oyster, fennel, apple and salami

(V) Twice baked cheese souffle, (to share) spiced walnuts, apple and braised celery salad

Salmon and lobster terrine, baby leeks, frizze and curry and vanilla oil

Homemade Cotswold corned beef, crisp quail eggs, piccalli and watercress

Whelford venison to share, loin and steamed suet pudding, red cabbage, parsnip puree, venison sauce

Stone bass fillet, saffron creamed potatoes, buttered spinach, brown shrimps, capers, parsley and champagne cream sauce

Howard Forde 28 day aged Dexter Angus sirloin steak, Red wine shallot and stilton butter, watercress, hand cut chips, roasted flat mushrooms

(V) Thyme gnocchi, butternut puree, roasted beets with shaved Berkswell cheese, rocket

A selection of 3 Cotswold cheeses

Assiette of Jesse’s desserts to share

Dark Chocolate cremaux, Grand Marnier crème brulee, banana and salted hazelnut parfait

£65 per person to include 20% vat - Please advise us of any food allergies before ordering.

Jesse’s, The Stableyard, Black Jack Street, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, GL7 2AA - Follow Jesse’s Bistro on Facebook and Twitter.