Jesse’s Valentines Menu 2017
17:16 31 January 2017
Archant
The Valentine’s Menu at Jesse’s is looking pretty special. Available on Tuesday 14th February.
Valentine’s Menu 2017
______________________________________________________
Glass of sparkling on arrival,
Crisp Porthilly oyster, fennel, apple and salami
-o0o-
(V) Twice baked cheese souffle, (to share) spiced walnuts, apple and braised celery salad
Salmon and lobster terrine, baby leeks, frizze and curry and vanilla oil
Homemade Cotswold corned beef, crisp quail eggs, piccalli and watercress
-o0o-
Whelford venison to share, loin and steamed suet pudding, red cabbage, parsnip puree, venison sauce
Stone bass fillet, saffron creamed potatoes, buttered spinach, brown shrimps, capers, parsley and champagne cream sauce
Howard Forde 28 day aged Dexter Angus sirloin steak, Red wine shallot and stilton butter, watercress, hand cut chips, roasted flat mushrooms
(V) Thyme gnocchi, butternut puree, roasted beets with shaved Berkswell cheese, rocket
-o0o-
A selection of 3 Cotswold cheeses
-o0o-
Assiette of Jesse’s desserts to share
Dark Chocolate cremaux, Grand Marnier crème brulee, banana and salted hazelnut parfait
_______________________________________________________
£65 per person to include 20% vat - Please advise us of any food allergies before ordering.
Jesse’s, The Stableyard, Black Jack Street, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, GL7 2AA - Follow Jesse’s Bistro on Facebook and Twitter.
