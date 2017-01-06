6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Cotswold Life today click here
Health Fair Tasters at Whole Foods Market Cheltenham

16:00 09 January 2017

Whole Foods Health Fair

Whole Foods Health Fair

Archant

Welcome all new-leaf turners, blank slates, goal-setters, novices, newbies & rookies. This January, feed your new year’s resolutions, be it to cut out sugar, go vegan, change to organic or just eat clean.

Join Whole Foods Market for a Health Fair with lots of yummy treats to sample that will give your body the new year boost it needs, along with active tasters from local fitness experts such as Soul Circus, Glevum Crossfit, Pure Body Balance and the Juice Junkie.

Tickets are free of charge and available here.

Saturday 14th January

11am Detox & Restore Yoga Master Class with Karen Maidment, Health & Nutrition Specialist / Yoga Teacher

In this mini yoga workshop Karen will be focusing on gentle detox asana (poses) to flush out the festive food over-load and specific pranayama (breathing techniques) to restore the mindbody from its late nights and social gatherings! Suitable for all levels.Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.

12noon Detox & Restore Nutrition Master Class with Karen Maidment, Health & nutrition Specialist / Yoga Teacher

In this mini nutrition workshop Karen will be focusing on healing foods to promote natural detoxification whilst bolstering the immune system, without the need for fad dieting and stringent cleanses. Food will be gluten free. May contain animal produce and nuts.

1pm Reebok CrossFit Glevum - Community Taster Workout

2pm Soul Circus Yoga Taster Class

3pm Neil Martin, the Natural Juice Junkie Workshop on the 3 essentials for permanently improving your health...

Sunday 15th January

12noon Reebok CrossFit Glevum - Community Taster Workout

2pm Soul Circus Yoga Taster Class

3pm Neil Martin, the Natural Juice Junkie Workshop on the 3 essentials for permanently improving your health..

Acorn Cook Centre, Whole Foods Market Cheltenham, Gallagher Retail Park, Tewkesbury Road, Cheltenham, GL51 9RR

