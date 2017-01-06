Free Range Turkey Breast Mince - £3.99 down from £6.99 at Whole Foods Market, Cheltenham
10:03 11 January 2017
Archant
Whip up a tasty low fat meal with Free Range Turkey Breast Mince and save £3 on each 500g pack.
Turkey meat is a source of iron, zinc, potassium and phosphorus. It is also a source of vitamin B6 and niacin, which are both essential for the body’s energy production
Free Range Turkey Breast Mince (500g) for £3.99 down from £6.99, available 13th-19th January at Whole Foods Market, Cheltenham.
View the delicious recipe for the image above here.
Whole Foods Market, Gallagher Retail Park, Tewkesbury Road, Gloucestershire, GL51 9RR
Follow Whole Foods Market Cheltenham on Facebook and Twitter.
0 comments