Cotswold pubs reach the final of The Publican Awards 2017

The George Townhouse, Shipston-on-Stour Archant

Three Cotswold pubs have reached the finals of the Publican Awards 2017, a national competition that rewards the ‘cream of the cream’ of the UK pub industry. The pubs, operated by Brakspear, are shortlisted for the Best Accommodation Operator and Best New Pub or Bar titles, the winners of which will be announced in March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Publican Awards, run by leading industry magazine The Morning Advertiser , are open to pubs across the UK and are widely regarded as the ‘ones to win’. Brakspear is shortlisted for five of its pubs with rooms including the George Townhouse in Shipston-on-Stour, the Porch House in Stow-on-the-Wold and the Sheep on Sheep Street, also in Stow, as well as two pubs in Stratford and Surrey. At the same time, the Sheep, which opened in June last year, is also a finalist for the Best New Pub award.

For the Best New Pub or Bar Award, judges look at the design of the new venue as well as the food, drink and entertainment. The Sheep on Sheep Street was completely refurbished, to bring ‘a slice of London’ to the Cotswolds, which makes it very different to other pubs in the region.

The Best Accommodation category assesses the design and comfort of the pubs’ bedrooms, as well as other elements of the experience for residential guests including customer service and the all-important breakfast. All Brakspear’s pub with rooms are decorated and furnished to high standards with features such as roll-top baths, super-comfortable beds with Egyptian cotton linens and Nespresso coffee machines creating a ‘boutique hotel’ feel.

Porch House, Stow-on-the-Wold (c) Nigel Chapman Porch House, Stow-on-the-Wold (c) Nigel Chapman

For the next stage in the judging process, judges visit a number of the shortlisted pubs with members of the Brakspear head office team. There are also professional mystery pub visits and an interview in London for the Brakspear senior management team.

General manager at the Sheep on Sheep Street, Anna Asimakoploulou, said “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for two Publican Awards. The Sheep is really different to most other pubs in the area; our design is contemporary and quirky and our food, including our wood-fired pizzas, more suited to the casual dining which customers are looking for.

“It’s great to be recognised for trying something new and we’re looking forward to showing the judges round our beautiful and very popular site.”

Sheep on Sheep Street Sheep on Sheep Street

Editor of The Morning Advertiser Ed Bedington said “We had record entries into the Publican Awards this year, so our judges had a difficult task in choosing the finalists from a very talented field. All the pubs that have reached the shortlist deserve to be very proud of their achievement and we wish them all good luck with the next stage of the judging, and look forward to announcing the winners in March.”

Winners of the Publican Awards 2017 will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on 14 March, attended by guests from across the pub industry.

Brakspear has succeeded in the Publican Awards in previous years, winning Best Tenanted Pub Operator (up to 200 pubs) in 2014, and reaching the finals of the Best Brewing Pub Company last year.