Cosy Cotswolds pubs: 8 of the best places to go

16:09 19 December 2016

Hayley Cooper

The Ebrington Arms

Dark and chilly winter evenings are perfect for huddling in the corner of a country pub with friends, catching up over beer and supper. The Cotswolds have cosy pubs a-plenty – here are eight of the top places to go…

Located only a stone’s throw away from Chipping Campden, you’ll find this picture-perfect pub located in the village of Ebrington where thirst-quenching ciders, award-winning ales and tasty pub lunches are on the menu this season. Recline in a comfy armchair in front of the large open fire with a Yubby Bitter before retreating to the restaurant for dinner.

 


The Wild Rabbit Inn

Expect stripped back Cotswold stone walls, roaring open fires and soft leather arm chairs when you come to Kingham’s Wild Rabbit Inn. There is plenty of tasty seasonal produce on the menu, with game featuring heavily during the colder months. Relax with a pint of Hooky whilst you soak up your rustic surroundings.

 


The Bathurst Arms

Nestled in the bucolic village of North Cerney, The Bathurst Arms is the ideal location to enjoy locally sourced food and hand-drawn ales in beautiful surroundings. Get yourself comfy in the snug on Lazy Bathurst Sundays, where you can enjoy a laid back brunch or a long lunch in a warm, relaxed environment.

 


The Kings Head

After a day’s hard work shopping in the bustling farmers’ markets of Cirencester, The Kings Head provides an intimate and cosy setting to unwind. Settle into a comfy armchair, with one of their famous G&Ts with tonnes of ice and your latest copy of Cotswold Life magazine, and laze for the rest of the afternoon.

 


The Royal Exchange

While away a cold, dark evening, eating and drinking with friends and family at this Hartpury based pub. Owned by a local farming family, The Royal Exchange serves up delicious local produce - try a plate of the Gloucester Old Spot pork belly and colcannon, whilst warming your feet by the toasty log burner.

 


The Fleece Inn

Burrowed in the chocolate box village of Bretforton, The Fleece Inn is only a stone’s throw away from the rolling Cotswold Hills and is a quintessential country retreat. With delicious English staples on the menu, roaring fires and a setting steeped in history, it may come as no surprise that The Fleece Inn was named ‘Country Pub of the Year 2016’ by the Good Pub Guide.

 


Seagrave Arms

After a chilly afternoon exploring the beautiful Cotswold town of Chipping Campden, you can warm up fireside by visiting the Seagrave Arms, only five minutes’ drive away. We recommend visiting on a Sunday for the delicious roast beef dinner, served with crispy roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables and lashings of gravy. Yum!


 

The Lamb Inn

After a day exploring the nearby splendour of Blenheim Palace or Bourton-on-the-Water, The Lamb Inn is the perfect cosy retreat to unwind with friends and family. This dog-friendly pub is warm, welcoming and full of charm and character. Why not curl up in front of the fire with man’s best friend at your feet and enjoy a bottle of wine from the Oxford Wine Company.

 


Cosy Cotswolds pubs: 8 of the best places to go

