6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Cotswold Life today click here

Clare Mackintosh: Daylesford Chef School

10:52 01 February 2017

Daylesford Cookery School (c) Clare Mackintosh

Daylesford Cookery School (c) Clare Mackintosh

Archant

Our columnist Clare Mackintosh takes some expert guidance on how to turn home cooking from a chore to a pleasure

I have always been slightly suspicious of people who enjoy cooking. Eating, yes, but the actual cooking process? All that wondering what to make, cutting vegetables up into tiny pieces, piling pans in the sink, and then serving one’s efforts up to an army of suspicious infants, only to be told that it’s “alright, I suppose, but are there any fish fingers?” In my experience, fans of cooking tend to have a very part-time approach to catering; after all, it’s easy to love cooking when you can spend all Sunday faffing about with your honey-glazed pork and leave someone else to do the washing up.

The blurb for Daylesford’s Chef School struck a chord: “This course is ideal for the home cook wishing to raise their cookery skills to another level.” A home cook. That was me. Responsible – in the main – for feeding a family of five. Mindful of budget, anxious about nutrition, and lacking in confidence. Could a little knowledge improve my cooking? Could it turn cooking from a chore to a pleasure?

Turns out, it could.

Spread over six evenings, the weekly structure of Chef School is part of its brilliance. Every Tuesday night we students gathered in the beautiful Daylesford kitchen, donning our dark blue aprons as we caught up with each other’s weeks. Gossip over new jobs, house moves, and how did you get on with the tarte tatin? meant the course was as sociable as it was informative. A glass of wine as we pored over that evening’s recipes, and we were off. Daylesford’s Head Tutor, Steve Brown, is keen to emphasise that the course is “principle led, not recipe led”; and although we went away from each session with instructions for another three dishes, the teaching was always about how the ingredients went together, what other flavours might work, what you might substitute if you didn’t have those particular herbs.

We learned how to make different types of stock (a single sip will convince you it’s worth the effort) and how to turn that precious liquor into gravy or jus. We mastered a chocolate ganache, and learned what to do when it goes wrong. We made starters, mains, side dishes and desserts, all the while scribbling feverishly in our Chef School folders. We ate the resulting meals (with more wine) on high stools around the marble island in the centre of the kitchen, as we watched Steve – or tutor James Hearfield – demonstrate our next course.

The two chefs share a common passion for good quality, organic ingredients. James started in the industry at 16, and Steve has cooked all across Europe, including running a restaurant in the Dordogne, where his produce came daily from local suppliers. “The quality of the ingredients is paramount to creating wonderful food,” he tells me. “It’s difficult to make good ingredients taste bad, and it’s impossible to make bad ingredients taste good.” The produce given to us each week – carefully measured out by the ever-cheerful Phoebe – was green and lush and plump in all the right places, and the results… extraordinary. A simple raw vegetable slaw with a Thai dressing blew my mind; the accompanying chicken schnitzel was mouth-wateringly delicious. We roasted lamb so exquisite the room fell silent but for a collective murmuring of appreciation, and made rum ice-cream to go with Lady Bamford’s family recipe for coffee jelly.

Imagine going to a top restaurant every Tuesday evening for six weeks, and enjoying a three-course meal, fine wines, and the company of like-minded, interesting, funny people. Then imagine you cooked that meal yourself. You really are that good. Beats staying at home with a frozen lasagne, watching Eastenders, doesn’t it?

Daylesford Cookery SchoolDaylesford Cookery School

But none of this is the best thing about Chef School. The best thing is that since I ‘graduated’ I have made every single recipe at home, in my own kitchen, with just as delicious results as in the Daylesford kitchen. The children are grateful, my husband amazed, the butcher delighted. I have eschewed supermarket meat in favour of succulent organic chickens, marbled slabs of beef, and endless bags of bones to turn into stock. I feel like a magician as I produce three family meals from a single chicken; my household budget unaffected by this upgrade to organic meat. Turns out good food goes a long way.

I’m not the only Chef School student to have changed their ways. Catherine Martin was given a one-day voucher for a Daylesford course, and decided to upgrade to the six-week Chef School. “I wanted to improve my confidence,” she explains, “and learn skills I could adapt for lots of different meals. Since the course I’ve stopped using stock cubes in favour of making my own stock, and I’m not apologising quite so much every time I present food to people!” Fellow student Philip Nixon agrees. He booked the course in an attempt to get out of a culinary rut (“There’s only so much spag bol you can cook”) and has since felt his confidence soar. “I can see a common thread of logic between recipes,” he says, “which makes me more confident to chop and change things.”

There’s nothing like tasting good food to give you an appetite for more, and my passion for cooking has been well and truly ignited. I’ve already got my eye on some of Daylesford’s other courses, and in the meantime I’m finessing my knife skills and building my new-found confidence. Oh, and enjoying a glass of wine as I cook. Well, if it’s good enough for Daylesford…

For more information visit the Daylesford website or call 01608 731620.

Clare’s bestseller I See You, published by Sphere is out now in paperback. For more information or more from Clare Mackintosh, visit her website or follow her on Twitter! @claremackint0sh

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Cotswold Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Cotswold Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Cotswold Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Food & Drink

Clare Mackintosh: Daylesford Chef School

10:52
Daylesford Cookery School (c) Clare Mackintosh

Our columnist Clare Mackintosh takes some expert guidance on how to turn home cooking from a chore to a pleasure

Read more

Ad Feature: Jesse’s Valentines Menu 2017

Yesterday, 17:16
Jesse's

The Valentine’s Menu at Jesse’s is looking pretty special. Available on Tuesday 14th February.

Read more

9 of the best burger places in Cheltenham

Mon, 15:16 Elizabeth Hartland
Treat yourself to a tempting Real Burger (c) Laura Gallant

From lively pubs to charming eateries, you’re never far away from a wonderful venue serving great-tasting, well-crafted burgers in Cheltenham. Here’s our pick of 9 of the best places to visit in the Cotswold town

Read more

Ad Feature: The Wharf House - Super Sunday’s in January and February 2017

Friday, January 27, 2017
The Wharf House

Don’t miss out on this Special Offer from The Wharf House.

Read more

Ad Feature: 25% Off Luxury Facial Care Lines at Whole Foods Market, Cheltenham

Friday, January 27, 2017
Facial Care at Whole Foods Market

Including brands such as Ren, Sukin, Trilogy, Weleda, Lavera, Nourish, Balance Me, Moogoo and new London-based trendy company Gallinee.

Read more

Ad Feature: Wine and Chocolate Festival at Whole Foods Market, Cheltenham

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Wine and Chocolate Festival, Whole Foods Market

Featuring an Oyster and Champagne bar, bespoke hampers, a fab facial care sale and more - Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th February

Read more

8 Cotswold countryside pubs to enjoy a tasty roast dinner

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Elizabeth Hartland
The Kings Head Inn, Bledington offer a seriously good Sunday Roast to share

Surrounded by idyllic countryside, these charming Cotswold pubs make the perfect place to escape for a Sunday afternoon feast. We pick 8 of the best roast dinners to enjoy in the region

Read more

Cotswold Issue: The Tipping Point

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Gareth Fulford of Purslane

The meal was great, the service, impeccable. So what really happens to that ‘discretionary’ charge you’d expected to go to the hard-working staff? Mark Taylor looks under the plate and talks to restauranteurs about this thorny topic

Read more

Ad Feature: Romantic Valentine’s Hideaway at Eckington Manor

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Valentine's at Eckington Manor

Eckington Manor is the perfect setting to enjoy a special Valentines stay.

Read more

Cotswold pubs reach the final of The Publican Awards 2017

Friday, January 6, 2017
The George Townhouse, Shipston-on-Stour

Three Cotswold pubs have reached the finals of the Publican Awards 2017, a national competition that rewards the ‘cream of the cream’ of the UK pub industry. The pubs, operated by Brakspear, are shortlisted for the Best Accommodation Operator and Best New Pub or Bar titles, the winners of which will be announced in March.

Read more

Restaurant Review: No 131

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
No 131 in Cheltenham

The ‘fab pub’ in the North Cotswolds struggled to feed my coelic husband, but for Katie Jarvis and her husband, Cheltenham’s star spot came up trumps

Read more

Whole Foods Market, Cheltenham

Sunday, January 1, 2017
Whole Foods Market, Cheltenham

Welcome to Whole Foods Market Cheltenham

Read more

Guy Warner: Boxing Clever

Thursday, December 22, 2016
On Boxing Day, be creative with leftovers

How to put on the ultimate Boxing Day spread (without trying too hard!)

Read more

Cosy Cotswolds pubs: 8 of the best places to go

Monday, December 19, 2016 Hayley Cooper
The Ebrington Arms

Dark and chilly winter evenings are perfect for huddling in the corner of a country pub with friends, catching up over beer and supper. The Cotswolds have cosy pubs a-plenty – here are eight of the top places to go…

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Latest

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory
A+ Education

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Cotswold Life Subscriptions
subscription ad
Cotswold Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Cotswold's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search