Burns Night Supper with Glenrothes at Whatley Manor

Burns Night at Whatley Manor with The Glenrothes Single Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky

Celebrate Burns night in style. Enjoy carefully selected whiskies from The Glenrothes Single Speyside Malt Scotch Whisky. Piper Stan John entertains guests on arrival with traditional Scottish music and will recite a Scottish poem or two including the Selkirk Grace. Johnny Roberts, commercial director at Fields Morris & Verdin, a Berry Bros & Rudd company, will give guests an insight into the magical world of The Glenrothes craftsmanship before the delicious ‘Burns Night Supper ’.

Arrive from 6.30pm for the Glenrothes whisky cocktail & canapés reception, followed by the ‘Burns Supper’ served in ‘The Dining Room’.

The dress code is black tie or traditional Scottish attire.

£99 includes the Glenrothes reception, a four-course set menu, selection of the finest whiskies by The Glenrothes, coffee and shortbread.

Call Events on 01666 834 026 or email events@whatleymanor.com

Stay overnight with our special Burns Night room rate starting from £99 per person including breakfast and use of Aquarias Spa.

Whatley Manor Hotel & Spa, Easton Grey, Malmesbury, Wiltshire, SN16 0RB

