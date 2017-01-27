9 of the best burger places in Cheltenham

From lively pubs to charming eateries, you’re never far away from a wonderful venue serving great-tasting, well-crafted burgers in Cheltenham. Here’s our pick of 9 of the best places to visit in the Cotswold town

1. The Bottle of Sauce, Ambrose Street

One of Cheltenham’s newcomers, The Bottle of Sauce is a lively spot that’s perfect to grab a couple of drinks and a tasty bite to eat. Complete with a room for table tennis, a school-like canteen and cosy bar area, there’s plenty of room to suit any occasion. From wood fired pizzas to American style sides, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to the menu but it’s the burgers the gastropub does best.

Best burger: Although the menu is brimming with mouth watering burgers, it has to be The Big D. A perfectly cooked beef patty slathered in cheddar, bacon, caramelised onions and Dodo burger sauce. Enjoy alongside some rosemary salted truffle fries and a Dodo lager. Selected burgers are half price on a Monday too!

2. Real Burger, Winchcombe Street

Expanding from a small takeaway tucked away from the bustling high street, Real Burger now offers customers a place to sit and enjoy the tempting foodie treats on offer. It’s easy to see why Real Burger is a firm favourite in the town – expect a variety of meats, inventive toppings and sauces … and even change from a tenner!

Best burger: It’s not easy to choose a favourite at Real Burger with so many delicious options to go for. One of the deluxe steak burgers, topped with cheese of your choice, is perfect to curb those hunger pangs.

3. County Kitchen, Grovesnor Street

Known throughout Cheltenham for its tasty brunches and Sunday dinners, County Kitchen, just a stone’s throw from the high street, also boasts a couple of tempting burgers on the lunch and dinner menus. Choose from either the house burger of Cotswold beef topped with Swiss or blue cheese or the crispy-coated vegetarian bean burger topped with Swiss or blue cheese, both served with French fries and salad.

Best burger: Even though there isn’t a huge amount to choose from burger-wise at County Kitchen, you won’t be disappointed at this Cheltenham spot. A vegetarian burger isn’t always up to scratch when eating out but vegetarians can rejoice as this beanie burger is delicious.

4. The Tavern, Royal Well Place

Wrapped up in paper on delivery to your table, you can be reassured a Tavern burger will remain piping hot and locked full of flavour. The homemade Artisan burgers, with locally sourced beef, are juicy, succulent and are a must-try for all burger lovers. Watch out for interesting toppings in the Burger of the Month and during the week, enjoy a burger, side and selected drink for £12 (12-5pm).

Best burger: While all are tasty, the topped beef burgers including bacon and cheese, chilli and cheese or pulled pork are particularly tasty. If you think you have the room, we recommend ordering a side of the crispy-on-top macaroni cheese too. Yum!

5. The Ox Cheltenham, Cambray Place

Known throughout Cheltenham and the local area for melt-in-the-mouth steaks and moreish triple-cooked chips, The Ox also serves up a prime-cut burger that’s sure to satisfy your taste buds. The low lighting and dark wood interiors make for a gorgeously intimate setting – a perfect location for date night or a catch up with friends.

Best burger: There’s just the one delicious burger at The Ox – but those who visit on Wednesday can tuck into a burger, chips and beer for £14.

6. The Strand, High Street

Named one of Cotswold Life’s pubs with beer gardens to visit in Cheltenham, whether you enjoy the pretty pub garden in the warmer months or cosy up within the charming interiors, The Strand is a lovely spot to enjoy drinks and a bite to eat. There’s also plenty of live entertainment to enjoy so watch out for upcoming events. The menu is extensive, and burger lovers have plenty of options to sink their teeth into; from The Strand Burger topped with either bacon, chorizo, cheddar or Stilton (you get to choose between two) to a falafel and halloumi burger with guacamole.

Best burger: For those who fancy something a little different, why not sample the tasty shredded duck with Asian slaw and plum sauce burger?

7. The Grid Iron, Imperial Square

Nestled in Cheltenham’s Imperial Square, The Grid Iron is an ideal spot to refuel after an afternoon shopping or before a performance at Cheltenham’s Town Hall. Meat lovers can enjoy a plethora of tempting treats when it comes to the beef burger here; there are plenty of inventive toppings from bacon, spicy jalapeños and red Leicester for the Harlem Burger to crispy mozzarella, spicy chilli jam and bacon for the Coney Island Burger.

Best burger: If you’ve really worked up an appetite, The Grid Iron’s ‘Big Apple’ challenge is sure to fill your growling stomach. Attempt the double burger, pulled pork, bacon, smoked applewood, cheddar and onion rings – phew!

8. Lansdown, Landsdown Road

This popular Cheltenham pub exudes a lively, vibrant atmosphere playing live sports and serving up a tasty pint of beer. The food menu is brimming with pub classics and there are plenty of burgers to choose from, expect prime cuts of beef encased in brioche buns all served with crisp lettuce, tomato, red onion and gherkin.

Best burger: From a classic served with burger sauce to a chicken trio with pulled BBQ chicken, Cheddar cheese and Louisiana chicken strips served in Piri Piri sauce, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to a meal at the Lansdown.

9. Storyteller Restaurant, North Place

Feeling adventurous? The Storyteller Restaurant on North Place prides itself on its eclectic menu, and it doesn’t stop at the burgers. Tuck into kangaroo, elk or bison all complemented with carefully selected toppings nestled in a toasted bun. Enjoy alongside a couple of beers or a huge choice of delicious cocktails.

Best burger: For those planning a meal out on a Monday, head to the Storyteller for a burger and dessert for £14.95. Choose from either delectable kangaroo and elk, and while away the evening in the charming conservatory setting of the restaurant.

