8 Cotswold countryside pubs to enjoy a tasty roast dinner

14:50 18 January 2017

The Kings Head Inn, Bledington offer a seriously good Sunday Roast to share

The Kings Head Inn, Bledington offer a seriously good Sunday Roast to share

Archant

Surrounded by idyllic countryside, these charming Cotswold pubs make the perfect place to escape for a Sunday afternoon feast. We pick 8 of the best roast dinners to enjoy in the region

Where: The Swan, Broadway

Why: Nestled in the heart of picture-perfect Broadway, The Swan rustles up a mouthwatering roast dinner for patrons all day, every Sunday. Expect roasted rib of beef, pork loin or lamb rump served with goose-fat potatoes, seasonal greens, honey-roasted carrots, sizeable Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy.

After lunch: There’s plenty to explore in the charming Cotswold town of Broadway. Browse the many shops that adorn the high street, pick up delicious fare at Broadway Deli or admire the iconic Broadway Tower on a countryside walk.

Where: The Bell at Sapperton

Why: Between the towns of Stroud and Cirencester, you’ll find the peaceful village of Sapperton which boasts the charming pub and restaurant of Cotswold stone: The Bell at Sapperton. A finalist in the Cotswold Life Food and Drinks Awards 2016, the hearty traditional dishes served at The Bell are truly delicious. Roast lunches are served with all the traditional trimmings, including seasonal vegetables grown from the pub’s garden. Booking is recommended.

After lunch: Often referred to as the capital of the Cotswolds, there’s plenty to see and do in Cirencester; enjoy a stroll round the pretty town, visit the Corinium Museum or perhaps pick yourself up something from the collectables and antiques market.

Where: The Kings Head Inn, Bledington

Why: Gather your loved ones and make your way to The Kings Head Inn in Bledington for the delicious Sunday ‘roasts to share’. Enjoy a joint of beef (cooked to your party’s liking), a joint of pork or of lamb, carved at the table alongside all your favourite trimmings and creamy cauliflower cheese. The roast to share needs to be pre-ordered three days in advance.

Before lunch: This charming spot is positioned on a picturesque village green, surrounded by rolling Cotswold greenery. The Kings Head Inn is dog friendly so after taking your pooch for a long walk, quell your hunger with the tempting roast dinner.

Where: Gumstool Inn, Tetbury

Why: The Gumstool Inn, positioned in the grounds of the stunningly grand Calcot Manor, is cosy, cheerful and serves up typical pub dishes cooked beautifully. Lunch can be enjoyed in the pretty gardens of the manor in the summer while in the winter, it’s quite the treat watching meals be grilled on the pub’s fire. The Sunday lunch will easily satisfy hungry bellies: think succulent roast rib of beef, leg of lamb, loin of middle white pork all served with the traditional trimmings, and plenty of fish and lighter dishes too.

After lunch: After filling up on the tasty fare at the Gumstool Inn, why not treat yourself to a relaxing stay at Calcot Manor or enjoy the spa facilities the location has to offer? What better way to finish off a Sunday than with an indulgent massage or relaxing soak in the outdoor hot tub?

Where: The Swan Inn, Hanley Swan

Why: This countryside gastropub in the sleepy village of Hanley Swan is a short drive from the Malvern Hills and makes a perfect pit stop after a walk. Sunday lunch is served from 12pm-4pm, and the menu features locally sourced fare cooked to perfection. Choose from roasted sirloin of 28 day Cotswold beef, roast loin of local Gloucester old spot pork or roasted leg of Cotswold reared lamb all complete with beef dripping roast potatoes and a variety of vegetables. There is also plenty of choice for vegetarians.

Before lunch: Why not spend the morning soaking in the views from the top of the Malvern Hills? A roam along the top is the ideal way to blow away the cobwebs and work up an appetite before a filling roast lunch at The Swan Inn.

Where: The Lamb Inn, Great Rissington

Why: Just a stone’s throw from Bourton-on-the-Water, this vibrant village pub exudes charm and character while being a haven of peace from the busy Cotswold hotspots nearby. On a Sunday, enjoy a three course set menu at a reasonable £23.50 with tasty home cooked choices including rump of beef, roasted leg of lamb, Kelmscott Pork Shoulder or perhaps oven roasted wild trout.

After lunch: A visit to The Lamb Inn is the perfect base to go off and explore the surrounding Cotswold town and villages. Marvel at the beauty of Bourton-on-the-Water, Stow on the Wold, Burford and the pretty Slaughters.

Where: House in the Tree, near Cheltenham

Why: Also mentioned in our roast dinners to enjoy in Cheltenham, the lovely countryside House in the Tree is based just outside the town and serves up a delightful Sunday lunch. Make sure to arrive hungry as the menu is comprised of big portions of succulent meats, roast potatoes, bowls of fresh vegetables and lashings of gravy. This pub has a lovely family atmosphere and little ones can even be kept entertained by the pub’s petting zoo and play area while they wait for lunch!

After lunch: Take a walk along Cheltenham’s pretty Promenade or through the town’s many parks, marvel at the Regency architecture or visit the many shops on the bustling high street.

Where: The Butchers Arms, Oakridge Lynch

Why: This 18th century spot, complete with oak beams, exposed stone walls and an inviting interior of farmhouse kitchen tables, Oakridge Lynch’s The Butchers Arms is a charming village pub to indulge in a Sunday dinner. Tuck into either roast beef, roast pork, roast lamb, roast chicken breast or a mix of meats all served with stuffing, herb roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables. There’s also plenty of tempting desserts to enjoy if you have the room!

After lunch: The large beer garden is perfect for whiling away the hours on a sunny afternoon or the roaring log fire in the winter is a wonderful spot to cosy up. The surrounding countryside is ideal for a ramble once you’ve enjoyed a leisurely afternoon eating and drinking.

