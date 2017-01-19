Bredon School: Year 12 work experience

Tewkesbury Town clerk, Helen Railton-Price and Bredon Student Rebecca May Archant

After plenty of preparation, the Year 12 students of Bredon School embarked on work experience placements throughout the Gloucestershire town of Tewkesbury

Last term Year 12 students at Bredon School worked on mock interviews, strengths, weaknesses and group dynamics in order to prepare themselves for their work experience, where they are now spending one day a week for the whole of the year. Placements include a variety of firms including Tewkesbury Town Council, schools, catering establishments and social care. Match student’s particular interest in specific career areas.

Every student is visited at least once a term and reports is written from both employer and student as to their progress and enjoyment. Reports go back to parents every full term on their progress.

Rebecca May has been based at Tewkesbury Town Council at the Town Hall in the town’s High Street. She works with the Town Clerk, Helen Railton – Price, who says that she is really benefitting from Rebecca’s presence. Rebecca has contributed towards the development of a Youth Services scheme for the town’s youngsters, through her research earlier on in the year. The council has since gone on to agree to the scheme and this is the first time that there has ever been a specific Youth budget, so well done Rebecca.

She is currently now working on the feasibility of a new revolutionary solar lighting system that could be used to light up the cycle routes around Tewkesbury making them safer and more fun.

Conor O’Neill is working in the catering section of the award winning Marina Court, which is a care home for the elderly, and is thoroughly enjoying himself there. He would like to follow a career in Catering and is able to be hands on in preparing, cooking and serving the residents during his time there.

Pictured here with Donna Pope, General Assistant, who says that Conor is doing a really good job, learning a lot and keeping them all entertained. She adds that Conor is a pleasure to have around. He has learnt to set up front of house and takes on all manner of tasks with enthusiasm.

Other placements in and around Tewkesbury include; Clive’s Fruit Farm, Abbey Tea rooms, Tewkesbury Primary School, The Royal Hop Pole, Quintech, Tewkesbury Library, Gupshill Manor and as far out as Stratford Butterfly Farm.