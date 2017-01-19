6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Cotswold Life today click here

Competition: Win tickets to the sold out Cheltenham Wine Festival

17:25 23 January 2017

Cheltenham Wine Festival

Cheltenham Wine Festival

Archant

Enter our competition for the chance to win a ticket for you and a friend to attend the Cheltenham Wine Festival and enjoy 6 bottles of Nyetimber Fizz

Tickets to the Cheltenham Wine Festival be held in the Regency splendour of the Pittville Pump Room, Cheltenham on Saturday April 1, have sold out well in advance. So wine lovers will be delighted to hear that we have teamed up with the festival to give Cotswold Life readers the exciting opportunity to win 2 Grand Tasting tickets plus 6 bottles of fabulous fizz, from top English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber.

With some 30 exhibitors, the lucky winner will sample from over 300 wines, representing the world’s best wine regions and enjoy both artisan chocolate and delicious cheeses in the relaxed atmosphere and elegant surroundings of the walk-around tasting. A chance to taste, discover and learn about an exciting range of grape varieties, wine styles and the people and places behind them, from the many wine experts exhibiting, including one of the festivals sponsors and exhibitor Nyetimber.

For 25 years Nyetimber has had a single aim: To make the finest English sparkling wine, one to rival the very best in the world, including Champagne. The Nyetimber estate counts three major landmarks in its history. Its earliest beginnings saw it first recorded in the Doomsday Book in 1086. The second being the ownership of the estate being transferred to the King of England himself, King Henry VIII in 1536, and more recently in 1988, where Nyetimber planted its first vines. A true pioneer, Nyetimber was the first producer of English sparkling wine to exclusively grow the three celebrated grape varieties: Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay. Each bottle of Nyetimber is made from one hundred per cent estate-grown and owned grapes. Today, the house is regarded as England’s finest wine producer.

The festival in association with the Rotary Club of Cheltenham North is in aid of charities including LINC.

Click here to enter!

Terms and Conditions: Competition closes at midnight on March 3 2017. Applicants must be over 18 years of age. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

