Competition: win a premium photo book

Sarah Howard's winter photography: Burford Church/river view Copyright © Sarah Howard

From burning sunsets behind skeleton branches to snow-covered Cotswold stone roof tiles, picture-perfect winter scenes in the Cotswolds are just waiting to be captured. For your chance to win a premium photo book to store your photography, enter our competition!

We’ve teamed up with CEWE Photoworld to offer four lucky winners a £100 voucher to create a bespoke photo book, so you can bring together all your favourite Cotswold landscape shots into one beautiful collection.

Design your very own premium quality photo book and make it entirely unique to you, using the quick and easy-to-use design software.

The winner will be chosen after the closing date of midnight on Friday, January 20.

Terms and conditions: Competition closes at midnight on Friday, January 20. The winner will be drawn at random and contacted within 30 days of the closing date. Full Archant terms and conditions can be found here.