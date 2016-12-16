CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Cotswold Life today click here

Competition: win a premium photo book

12:07 22 December 2016

Sarah Howard's winter photography: Burford Church/river view

Sarah Howard's winter photography: Burford Church/river view

Copyright © Sarah Howard

From burning sunsets behind skeleton branches to snow-covered Cotswold stone roof tiles, picture-perfect winter scenes in the Cotswolds are just waiting to be captured. For your chance to win a premium photo book to store your photography, enter our competition!

We’ve teamed up with CEWE Photoworld to offer four lucky winners a £100 voucher to create a bespoke photo book, so you can bring together all your favourite Cotswold landscape shots into one beautiful collection.

Design your very own premium quality photo book and make it entirely unique to you, using the quick and easy-to-use design software.

See the full range of products here.

The winner will be chosen after the closing date of midnight on Friday, January 20.

Click here to enter!

Terms and conditions: Competition closes at midnight on Friday, January 20. The winner will be drawn at random and contacted within 30 days of the closing date. Full Archant terms and conditions can be found here.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Cotswold Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Cotswold Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Cotswold Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Cotswold Life

Editor’s comment: January 2017

11:04
Gloucester Tall Ships Festival © Caron Badkin / Shutterstock

Rivalry is good: editor Mike Lowe discusses the competition between regency Cheltenham and resurgent Gloucester

Read more

The changing faces of Leckhampton Court

12:02
Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice

In advance of a special visit by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court next week, we review the history of the hospice, and the support of HRH during his 30 years as Patron

Read more

Cotswold dream homes

11:35
Lamb Cottage, Eastington, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

We look through the keyhole of some of the Cotswolds’ most luxurious houses on the property market

Read more

Guy Warner: Boxing Clever

12:27
On Boxing Day, be creative with leftovers

How to put on the ultimate Boxing Day spread (without trying too hard!)

Read more

Competition: win a premium photo book

12:07
Sarah Howard's winter photography: Burford Church/river view

From burning sunsets behind skeleton branches to snow-covered Cotswold stone roof tiles, picture-perfect winter scenes in the Cotswolds are just waiting to be captured. For your chance to win a premium photo book to store your photography, enter our competition!

Read more

Review: Dursley Male Voice Choir’s annual Christmas Concert

12:05 Katie Jarvis
Dursley Male Voice Choir

Dursley Male Voice Choir gave their annual Christmas Concert on December 16 and 17 at the Lister Hall, Dursley. Katie Jarvis wouldn’t have missed it for the world

Read more

Ad Feature: Dale Gough: A new age of “Pensioner”

11:13
Dale Gough of Prosser Knowles (c) Terry Livesey

Prosser Knowles Associates Limited’s financial planner Dale Gough tackles the important issues regarding retirement

Read more

Ad Feature: The Perfect Christmas Gift...

Tue, 11:31
Eckington Manor

Need some help with your last minute Christmas presents? This exclusive offer from Eckington Manor could be the perfect answer.

Read more

12 days of festive fun in the Cotswolds

Tue, 10:09 Sian Ellis
Broadway Tower in the snow

Getting outdoors is great for physical and mental wellbeing, staving off the winter blues, and balancing the naughty-but-nice indulgences of Christmas. Sian Ellis picks 12 days of festive fun to enjoy in the beautiful Cotswold countryside

Read more

Cosy Cotswolds pubs: 8 of the best places to go

Mon, 16:09 Hayley Cooper
The Ebrington Arms

Dark and chilly winter evenings are perfect for huddling in the corner of a country pub with friends, catching up over beer and supper. The Cotswolds have cosy pubs a-plenty – here are eight of the top places to go…

Read more

10 Christmas Carol Services and Concerts in the Cotswolds

Mon, 14:51 Elizabeth Hartland
Performance by the Armonico Consort © Ceejay Shots Photography

Choral carol services and grand instrumental performances, with the backdrop of some of the Cotswolds most picturesque locations, are perfect ways to embrace the festivities. We pick 10 of the best Christmas carol services and concerts to enjoy in the region

Read more

Christmas in Chipping Campden

Mon, 14:44
Chipping Campden High Street

It may only be a year since Tracy Spiers last visited Chipping Campden, but this warm and creative community isn’t one to rest on its laurels… least of all at Christmas time

Read more

24 reasons to spend Christmas in the Cotswolds

Mon, 11:20 Hayley Cooper
Christmas in the Cotswolds © Andrew Roland

People travel from far and wide to visit the Cotswolds at Christmas. We’ve compiled 24 reasons why you should join them.

Read more

Ad Feature: The Wharf House 6 Course Tasting Menu

Friday, December 16, 2016
The Wharf House 6 Course Tasting Menu

Specially created by The Wharf House team. 6 courses for £39.99.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Family Business Awards link

Latest

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory
A+ Education

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Cotswold Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Cotswold's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search