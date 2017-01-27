6 ISSUES FOR JUST £6 Subscribe to Business & Professional Life today CLICK HERE

Warwickshire telecoms company exports British beer to the East

13:05 01 February 2017

(Left to right): Ajay Desai, Chamber, Charles Murray from UK to Asia and Paris Calder and Steve Townsley from Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

A Warwickshire export company is raising a toast to a faulty air conditioning unit that led to a lucrative new arm to the business.

Nick Hansen runs Warwick-based One Source, which began life as a telecoms company and has now branched out into exporting British craft beers and ciders to China, Macau, Hong Kong and Japan through its sister company UK to Asia.

Such is the success of the company’s ale exports, it is developing an international trade apprentice through Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber Training to assist with growth.

But none of it would have been possible without a piece of entrepreneurial opportunism from Nick.

He said: “I was over in Hong Kong about five years ago on telecoms business. It was a really hot day and we were in a high-rise building for our final meeting of the day when the air conditioning packed in.

“We escaped the heat to a pub, but there was only one English beer available and it wasn’t the best.”

Nick set about exporting some of the wonderful craft beers and ciders we have in this UK and has reached £250,000 a year now in terms of export sales.

“We act as an agent for the breweries and we probably export the largest number of beer brands to the Far East now,” he said.

The business is now in talks to begin exporting to Japan. Paris Calder joined the company last year as an international trade and logistics apprentice

Ajay Desai, head of the international trade team in Coventry and Warwickshire, said: “The DIT’s exporting opportunities website has more than 1,600 live opportunities right now, including dozens for British-made drinks.”

