Chef Rob Rees takes his expertise global

12:53 01 February 2017

Rob Rees

© Thousand Word Media

Rob Rees was one of Gloucestershire’s most talented chefs, running a Michelin Bib Gourmand winning restaurant. Now he’s helping run an overseas’ base in Australia

While running his restaurant in the 1990s he was developing as a social entrepreneur with a love of disruptive change based on solid experiences as part of his engagement with the education and health sectors.

“I worked with great people in local Gloucestershire and South West organisations. As an Ambassador for our region I supported Trade Missions run in partnership with UK Trade and Investment and at the time Food From Britain. I got to cook with using stunning food produced locally by people eager to export and showcase their quality, and at the same time talk about our region to develop inward investment.”

Rob recalls a four week British Food Festival in Delhi and Bangalore. “The support of Richard Cook at Cooks Fish and Game, Chaxhill and negotiating with buyers for Bottlegreen, Tyrells Crisps, Kitchen Garden Foods, Gloucestershire Cheeses and local breweries all then considering export.”

Rob received an MBE is for Services to the Food Industry. “Most likely in recognition of that amazing festival in India and the opportunity it created for UK companies. We also had a week in New York promoting The Cotswolds at which I had a very clear brief to encourage “Wholefoods” to think about our area for inward investment.” Five years later, Wholefoods chose Cheltenham for its first supermarket outside London.

“I signed up myself to the UK Trade and Investment’s Passport to Export scheme which was running at the time. Then it was a match funded programme to help companies solely export products.”

As a result of this support, nine years ago Rob made his first visit to Australia. “My product isn’t as tangible as a ‘widget’ or a ‘bottle’, but I was able to talk, engage, listen and understand how to do business in different parts of the world by embracing cultures and understanding laws.”

Nine years’ later, Rob decided to export himself and his entire family to establish an Australian company. “We have strategic goals, ambitions and products to sell. Thanks to contacts made nine years’ ago and my continuing association with the UKTI team, have have help in marketing, supporting and adapting those products.” As a post Brexit trade deal is required it just so happens that I am well placed in a country that is looking to do business with the UK, and I’m looking forward to supporting Cotswold companies to grow here. I’m also talking to China, Brazil and New Zealand about our products.”

But Rob has a few warnings: “Don’t underestimate how much can be lost in translation when doing business with a different company. Understand local laws and by laws and be prepared to invest in local job creation and infrastructure to make things happen efficiently. Build a great team around you to make it happen. Don’t get caught up in the romance of travel when it comes to exporting – think business and is it feasible and profitable. Find ways to get involved with UKTI directly. The more their specialist teams in offices across the world know about you and what you are seeking the easier it is for them to give you the best advice. They also have strong contacts and experiences with many countries and don’t underestimate either how long it can take to do a deal – it’s very rare that there will be an overnight sensation.”

Rob was a huge personality in Gloucestershire, and the Cotswolds’ felt his loss keenly, but our loss is Australia’s gain. “I love my work supporting inward and outward investment and please don’t hesitate in contacting me if I can help you here enter into the Australian market place.”

