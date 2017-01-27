Business West: “Weak pound boosts British exports”

Cotswold businesses are benefiting from the weak pound as goods are becoming cheaper for overseas buyers

The slump in sterling to 31-year lows in the wake of the Brexit vote on June 23, was a blessing in disguise for UK businesses selling abroad. The weak pound enables British exporters to sell their goods and services cheaper, encouraging foreign buyers to purchase higher volumes. New figures show that UK export orders reached a two-year high in August after goods became cheaper for overseas buyers.

Trading abroad can boost a company’s profile, credibility and bottom line. The time to act is now; businesses that export have significantly greater growth prospects, more durability and higher profitability than companies which don’t, says Business West. As well as opening access to new sources of revenue, trading internationally allows businesses to spread risk across a wider range of customers, extend the market for specific products, and increase awareness of overseas competition.

Companies that trade internationally become 34% more productive in the first year, and exporting businesses are more resilient to economic downturns than those who don’t.

British products and services carry a mark of quality and can command a much higher value overseas. Right now, demand for quality UK products and services is on the rise across the world.

With its close cultural and language ties, the US is still the UK’s number one export market, with around $66.5 billion of goods exported there in 2015 alone. While it’s still business as usual, the EU offers UK businesses unrestricted access to more than 500 million consumers, with Germany, Netherlands, France and Ireland consistently the most popular destinations.

Outside of these traditional, established markets there are opportunities in the high-growth and emerging markets of Africa, Asia and Latin America. Over the last five years, China has climbed the ranking to cement itself as one of the UK’s top trade partners, with $27.4 billion worth of British exports sent to China in 2015. India, Mexico, South Africa, Indonesia and Argentina are also worth keeping an eye on.

When it comes to trading internationally, the South West of England has huge potential. Many Cotswold companies are doing great business overseas and this trend is gathering pace.